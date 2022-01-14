Butaleja locals tired of 27-year unfulfilled pledges 

A truck stuck on the Mbale-Butaleja- Namutumba road  last year. Government has been promising to tarmac the road for the last 27 years. PHOTO/COURTESY

By Yahudu Kitunzi

What you need to know:

  • They say Mr Museveni started pledging to tarmac the 80km roads 27 years ago to ease transportation of agricultural goods, but nothing has been done to date.
  • According to residents, such unfulfilled pledges have escalated poverty and poor service delivery.
Residents and local leaders in Butaleja District have expressed disappointment over the unfulfilled pledge by President Museveni to tarmac Lwangoli-Butaleja-Namutumba road.

