Butaleja man arrested for killing his young brother

Police in Butaleja District are holding a 25-year-old man for allegedly killing his young brother accusing him of being loved by their father.

The suspect Sam Hamya, a resident of Mazimasa B cell, in Kachonga town council, allegedly killed Paul Mwima,23, on Thursday at around 11PM. Residents say the suspect has been threatening to kill the Mwima for being favoured by their father.

Ms Harriet Nafuna a resident, told Daily Monitor that trouble started when the deceased was given a butcher to operate on. The deceased was operating a butcher in Kachonga trading centre with his father which annoyed the suspect.

The acting Bukedi South Police Spokesperson, Mr Moses Mugwe, confirmed the incident saying they have so far arrested the suspect as investigation into the matter continues.

"We arrested the deceased's brother to help us in investigations. We got information that the suspect has been having misunderstandings with the deceased and their father. He had been threatening to kill them," he said.

"His body was discovered by his mother after she saw blood near the deceased's house which prompted her to call her husband who reported the matter to area local council and later to police," Mr Mugwe added.

The body was been taken to Mbale City mortuary for postmortem and the matter is still under investigation vide CRB 044/2021 at Butaleja Central Police Station.

