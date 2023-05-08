Butaleja teen kills self after being denied food over Shs1,000 debt

“The deceased went to his sister’s restaurant to eat lunch but she declined to serve him over Shs1,000 debt. He then returned to his father who gave him Shs1, 000 to clear the old debt. After clearing the old debt, his sister refused to serve him on credit again,” Bukedi regional Police Spokesperson, Moses Mugwe said.

According to him, a quarrel ensued between the two who ended up fighting.

The livid Dundo is said to have run and ingested poison.

“Upon the relative discovering he had taken poison, they tried to give him first aid but his condition worsened before he was rushed to Nabiganda Health Center IV where he died on arrival,” he said.



The body was taken back home and the case reported at Nabiganda police station.

Attempts by police to take the body from home to the hospital for post-mortem were futile as the relatives of the deceased protested on grounds that it was not homicide.

Mr Mugwe said detectives visited the scene of crime and recovered some exhibits, including remains of the poisonous substance in a green plastic cup.

“We want to appeal to our people to desist from taking their lives,” he said.