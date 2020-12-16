Butaleja waits 27 years for Museveni pledges

By Yahudu Kitunzi More by this Author

During President Museveni’s campaign trail in Butaleja District about two weeks ago, the residents and local leaders asked him to deliver the unfulfilled promises of rehabilitating various infrastructure, including the dilapidated Busolwe hospital, tarmacking roads and agricultural schemes.

The residents said in the previous elections, Mr Museveni pledged to rehabilitate Busolwe Hospital and tarmac local roads.

Mr Museveni’s first promise to tarmac roads came in 1993 when the district was still Bunyole County.

The President, who has been in power for 34 years, renewed the promise of tarmacking the roads during the presidential campaigns in 2006 when Butaleja had just become a district. He assured the electorate that since they had got the district, the only thing remaining was tarmac roads.

The promise was again repeated in the 2011 NRM election manifesto and confirmed by Mr Museveni while campaigning in Bunghanga Village and Nampologoma playground in the district.

The same declaration was at his country home in Rwakitura, Kiruhura District, in 2012 when some opinion leaders, political leaders and other community leaders headed by former Butaleja District chairperson Joseph Muyonjo met Mr Museveni, three days after then area Woman MP Cerinah Nebanda had died.

The President had made another pledge in Busolwe Town Council and Nampologoma again in 2012 while campaigning for Ms Florence Nebanda during the district Woman MP by-election. In 2016, Mr Museveni repeated the same promise of tarmacking Butaleja roads.

According to residents, at one time their roads were reflected in the National Budget of the 2014/15 financial year. That commitment has since been dropped off the National Budget and the voters wonder why Mr Museveni keeps repeating the same promise at every election time including the ongoing campaigns.

Mr Higenyi Kemba, a local leader, says in 1993 during the run up to the Constituency Assembly elections, the President promised to tarmac Lwangoli-Butaleja-Busolwe-Namutumba, Tororo- Nagongera-Busolwe and Naboa-Nabiganda roads.

“In 1996 during the presidential campaigns, then Vice President Dr Specioza Kazibwe launched the tarmacking of the roads at Busolwe roundabout. Some bulldozers were brought around. Immediately after elections, the bulldozers were taken away and since then, nothing has been done,” Mr Kemba says.

Mr Moses Mudoba, a resident, says now that their support to NRM has not been rewarded with improved services in the district, he will vote the Opposition.

“Our district is neglected by the government and they are just playing on our minds by promising us hot air every election. Our roads and hospitals are in poor state and nothing has been done,” Mr Mudoba says.

Mr James Waluswaka, the Bunyole West MP, challenges the President to fulfil his old pledges. “We want good roads in Butaleja. We also want Busolwe Municipality and rehabilitation of Busolwe Hospital,” Mr Waluswaka says.

Mr Allan Ssempebwa, the media relations manager at the Uganda National Roads Authority, calls for calm, saying the roads have been prioritised by government in the National Development Plan Three (NDPIII).

“For now, our road maintenance teams have stepped up activities to keep the roads in good condition and motorable. For Instance, we completed the design of Namutumba - Butaleja - Nabumali road last month,” Mr Kyobe says.

Senior Presidential Press Secretary Don Wanyama says the pledges, do not matter how long they take, will be fulfilled.

“It is always dependent on availability of resources. Whereas some of these promises might be pending, it would also be fair to note that many others have been fulfilled,” Mr Wanyama says.

Voting patterns

The residents say Butaleja has been a stronghold for Mr Museveni in the previous elections but their problems have not been addressed. They say his unfulfilled promises have escalated poverty and poor service delivery.

During the 2011 election, he got 41,178 votes (72.21 per cent) against his opposition rival Dr Kizza Besigye’s 13,251 votes (23.24 per cent). In 2016, Mr Museveni again won in Butaleja with 38,812 votes (56.49 per cent) against Dr Besigye’s 27,147 votes (39.51 per cent).

