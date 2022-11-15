Butebo eateries shut as 12 poisoned to death in 1 year

Authorities in Kanyum Sub County in the eastern Uganda district of Butebo have closed all eateries and bars in the area with immediate effect following an unprecedented increase in poisoning.

Resident Mr Moses Okurut said “there was total outcry from the locals over the increasing death from food poisoning.”

“This was quite barbaric and unacceptable for people to use their food joints to kill others. The vice is on the increase,” he observed.

On Monday, a chaotic community meeting led by the area Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Paul Mwidu Kalikwani reached the resolution after the 12th person recently died from suspected poisoning in less than 1 year.

“The community had complained of several cases of poisoning where about 12 people in a range of one year were reported to have been poisoned,” RDC Mwidu told Monitor after the meeting.

The community also raised concern over growing cases of witchcraft, rampant livestock theft and mushrooming bars which they say are a security threat.

“The worst that prompted the community security meeting was when dead chicken was dropped at the residence of the RDC on the night of November 2,” RDC Mwidu remarked.

During the meeting several names of suspected criminals were mentioned and submitted to police for further action.

Authorities have also indefinitely suspended idling in trading centres with cinema halls only allowed to operate after 4pm.

Further, movement is restricted to midnight.

“I have directed police to beef night patrols especially as we head to the festive season which tends to experience high criminality,”Mr Kalikwani emphasized.