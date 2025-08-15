Butebo Health Centre IV faces severe space crisis

Butebo Health Centre IV is facing a shortage of wards, with male and female patients being forced to share wards. Inside the dimly lit male ward, the soft murmur of patients competes with the rhythmic footsteps of nurses moving between beds.

On the far side of the room, a frail woman in her thirties nervously adjusts her bed sheets, surrounded by unfamiliar faces. She is not lost—just misplaced.

With no available space in the female wards, she was admitted to the male ward for the night. This scenario, though once unthinkable, has become routine at this rural facility in eastern Uganda.

Related

Medical supplies shortage hits Butenga Health Center IV National

Butebo Health Centre IV now serves a population of 34,171, yet its infrastructure has seen little change in the past decade. Originally designed to accommodate 16 patients, the main ward now houses over 30 patients on most days.

Beds are squeezed into corners, laid directly on the floor, or shared among patients. Originally established to bring primary health care closer to communities far from the regional referral hospital in Mbale, the facility was upgraded to Health Centre IV status to provide more advanced care, including minor surgeries and emergency maternal services.

“We are receiving more patients than we are designed to handle,” said Dr Amos Njiri, the health centre officer-in-charge. “On some days, we admit more mothers in labour, but our maternity ward has very few beds.”

Lack of infrastructure

Dr Njiri explained that the available wards are too small to accommodate the growing number of inpatients. While there were plans to expand the facility, the project stalled after the allocated budget was depleted, leaving construction works incomplete.

“We had hoped that the construction and expansion of the wards would solve the problem,”Dr Njiri added. “But the space remains extremely limited. We’ve been promised the work will resume once more funds are released.”

For two years, the only theatre at Butebo Health Centre IV has been non-functional, putting patients at risk, mainly mothers in need of Cesarean section, also known as C-section.

The newly completed maternity ward only holds 15 beds, which is insufficient for the daily influx of patients. Butebo Health Centre IV not only serves residents of Butebo District but also receives patients from neighbouring Pallisa, Budaka, and Bukedea districts.

Both the male and female wards have a capacity of just 16 beds each—far from adequate given the high demand. For patients, the lack of infrastructure goes beyond inconvenience—it is a direct threat to privacy and dignity.

Health workers, overwhelmed by the workload, are constantly faced with difficult ethical decisions. They are forced to discharge some patients in order to create space for patients who are critically ill. “We often work against our conscience.” One nurse who preferred to stay anonymous, said.

Local leaders speak out

Mr James Okurut, the Butebo District LC5 chairperson, emphasised the seriousness of the situation: “The facility is in a crisis. Male and female patients are being forced to share wards due to inadequate space. The health centre was intended to serve as a referral hospital, but it’s facing space and medical challenges.”

“We have raised this issue in the council.”said a district official. “We know the health centre is overcrowded and are engaging the Ministry of Health to release more funds to complete the wards.” Despite the hardships, the health staff remain committed to serving the community.

As Uganda continues its journey toward Universal Health Coverage (UHC), the challenges at Butebo Health Centre IV are a stark reminder that without adequate infrastructure, even the most dedicated professionals can do only so much.

According to Dr Lawrence Oounyu, the district health officer, the facility continues to struggle with congestion, inadequate bed capacity, staff accommodation shortages, and overcrowded wards. The rapid population growth in Butebo—estimated at 3.5 percent per annum—is further stretching the already limited resources.

“The biggest challenge is the limited ward space,” said Dr Oounyu.

“Even with the expansion, the patient numbers remain high. We face shortages across the board—from bedding and space to staff.”

The situation remains dynamic, with patients being admitted even as others are discharged. Yet, the bed occupancy rate never seems to fall. Efforts to obtain a comment from the Ministry of Health were unsuccessful by press time.

Attempts to reach Mr Emmanuel Ainebyona, the senior public relations officer, were in vain as his phone was unreachable.

Hospital background

Butebo Health Centre IV is one of the district’s oldest health facilities, originally built in the 1980s during the Obote II regime. It had not undergone any major renovations for years, despite being the district’s de facto referral hospital.

The government allocated approximately Shs2b for the facility’s renovation, including work on the maternity ward, two outpatient departments (OPDs), a five-stance pit-latrine, and an incinerator.

Construction began in the 2020/2021 Financial Year and was being carried out by the UPDF Engineering Brigade, with completion expected within 18 months.

“This was meant to be a major milestone in improving service delivery but it’s unfortunate that the work has stalled due to funding issues.” Mr Okurut said.

Limited wards.

"We are receiving more patients than we are designed to handle, On some days, we admit more mothers in labour, but our maternity ward has very few beds," Dr Amos Njiri.