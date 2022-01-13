Butebo leaders blame poverty on poor road network

The leaders say locals, who are mostly agriculturalists, have challenges in transporting their produce to the market, especially on Pallisa-Butebo-Nakaloke road, which links the district to Bugisu and Teso sub-regions.

By  Mudangha Kolyangha

Local leaders and residents of Butebo District have blamed rampant poverty in the district on the poor road network.
