Butebo’s long wait for tarmac roads

When Butebo District was carved out of its mother district, Pallisa, in 2017, many residents celebrated what they believed was a new dawn. They hoped that the district status would bring development closer to the people, better schools, improved healthcare services, and good roads.

Yet, nearly a decade later, Butebo remains one of the few districts in Uganda without a single kilometre of tarmac road. Travelling across Butebo District is not for the faint-hearted. In the dry months, vehicles and motorcycles kick up choking clouds of dust that engulf roadside markets, settle on foodstuffs, and infiltrate homes.

During the rainy season, the roads become muddy traps, rendering transport virtually impossible. Vehicles often get stuck for hours, sometimes days.

“We have been forgotten, when it rains, customers avoid coming here because of the impassable roads. When it shines, dust covers everything we sell. How can we prosper like this?” says Sarah Kadondi, a food vendor at Kakoro Trading Centre. Every election cycle, promises of tarmacked roads dominate campaign speeches.

Both local and national leaders have repeatedly pledged to connect Butebo to neighbouring districts with all-weather roads.

“The promise to tarmac the Nakaloke-Butebo Road was once made with great excitement, but years later, nothing has happened. The roads are worse than ever. I think our leaders use road promises to win votes, but once elections are over, we’re left with dust and potholes,” says Mr Moses Dambire, a boda boda rider.

The lifeline that never came Roads are the arteries of economic growth, but Butebo’s lack of tarmac has had far-reaching consequences.

Farmers struggle to transport their produce, including maize, rice, and cassava, to larger markets.

Traders are required to pay higher transportation fees, resulting in higher prices for consumers.

Patients in remote areas face delays in reaching health centres, sometimes with fatal outcomes.

Butebo’s struggle highlights a larger national concern: the creation of new districts meant to improve service delivery, yet many remain under served and underfunded. While neighbouring districts like Pallisa have at least some stretches of tarmac, Butebo is still waiting for its first. For now, dust and mud remain Butebo’s daily reality.

The question lingers: when will the district’s long wait for tarmac come to an end? Will future promises finally bring real change, or will Butebo remain trapped in a cycle of politics without progress?“

As the sun sets over our dusty trading centres, we can only hope that the sound of graders and road rollers will one day replace empty promises,” a resident who prefers anonymity, says.

No tarmac, no progress

Butebo is one of the few districts in Uganda operating without a single kilometre of tarmacked road. Leaders argue that the district's landlocked location, surrounded by Pallisa, Bukedea, Budaka, Mbale, and Kumi, makes connectivity even more critical. Mr James Okurut, the Butebo District LC5 chairman, reveals that the district has “not even an inch” of tarmac.

“We are calling on the government to reconsider and give Butebo special attention,” Mr Okurut says.

He adds: “We are urging for the Nakaloke-Butebo-Akadot Road, approximately 45 kilometres, to be prioritised. Even the existing murram roads have become impassable.”

Local leaders and residents have launched a renewed push for tarmacking key roads that link Butebo to neighbouring districts. They say improved roads would boost trade, transport, and access to social services.

Mr Okurut informed President Museveni that Butebo is likely the only district in the country that, for decades, has not had a single stretch of tarmac.

“In past elections, Butebo overwhelmingly supported the NRM. People believe their loyalty should be rewarded with development,” he adds.

However, Mr Okurut decried the continued deterioration of the road network, noting that access roads are impassable because of inadequate funding, despite the district having road equipment.

“This is not the first time we've raised this issue, we’ve spoken on different platforms, submitted memos, including one directly to the President, but there has been no formal response. Our humble appeal to the NRM government is to act. The people of Butebo are Ugandans too,” he says.

A decade of delays

Butebo depends heavily on its road network for business and mobility, yet the state of these roads is worrying.

According to Mr Okurut, the late Dr Stephen Malinga, a former Member of Parliament, began lobbying for tarmacking of Butebo roads as early as 2006, yet almost 20 years later, nothing has materialised.

“This has become an old song, despite repeated reminders and attempts to include the project in the National Development Plan, the government remains silent,” he laments.

Other infrastructures

Mr Okurut also says electrification to the district should be prioritised. “Most government institutions here lack electricity. It’s high time the government addressed this,” says.

Mr Sisye Muntu, another district leader, says the poor road network has driven up transport costs and slowed economic development.

“Many taxi and vehicle operators have abandoned these roads, those still using them overcharge to compensate for the wear and tear,” he says. Residents say it take over three to four hours to reach Mbale due to poor road conditions.

Mr Richard Mugoda, the district youth councillor, questions the rationale behind creating a district with limited infrastructure. Glimmer of hope? The district engineer, Mr Sam Kooli, says a feasibility study was conducted for the Budaka-Kaderuna-Butebo-Oladot Road (35 km), with the hope of it being tarmacked.

“We have tried to maintain most of the 240km of roads in the district with very limited resources,” he says.