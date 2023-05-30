Butiki Old Boys beat headmaster-designate in school leadership wrangle

Kiira College Butiki Old Boys Association (KICOBA) has finally won a leadership battle at the school, which pitted them against Mr Paul Mwogeza, who had been appointed as the new head teacher.

This follows the appointment of Mr Moses Semwanga as the new head teacher of Butiki,. Prior to his appointment, he was working as the deputy head teacher (Academics) at Iganga Secondary School.

In their three-page letter to the Ministry of Education and Sports dated March 6, 2023, KICOBA, under their chairman, Dr Aggrey Batesaaki, rejected Mr Mwogeza on grounds that he lacks requisite experience and is not an alumni of the school, among other grounds.

The Old Boys further claimed that the school's performance had deteriorated over the last 10 years, because it was under the leadership of head teachers who are not former students.

The incoming head teacher is an Old Boy of the school between 1985 and 1992, who resided in Aggrey House.

Despite being at the forefront of ensuring that the next head teacher must be an Old Boy of the school, Dr Batesaaki has since declined to comment on the latest development.

Mr Paul Isabirye Mwogeza, who had earlier been appointed as the new headteacher of Kiira College Butiki. The Old Boys have rejected him. PHOTO | TAUSI NAKATO

Mr Mwogeza was supposed to report to his new duty station on March 1 because his predecessor Mr Michael Kisaame clocked the mandatory retirement age on March 9.

However, an impasse at the school forced KICOBA led by Dr Batesaaki to organise a meeting with different stakeholders at the headquarters of Ministry of Education and Sports in Kampala to find solutions.

Some post-meeting recommendations were that Mr Mwogeza reports to school within two weeks, but this didn’t happen as he was earlier blocked from accessing the school premises before the ultimatum was issued.

The meeting also resolved that Mr Kisaame continues heading the school despite having retired.

While Mr Semwanga says he is reporting to his new duty station on Wednesday, Mr Mwogeza says he will continue serving as head teacher at Kaliro High School.