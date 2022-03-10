Buvuma gets Shs1.3b water project

Buvuma District Resident Commissioner Mr Godfrey Turutya (right) presiding over the groundbreaking of construction works for a water project at Namatale Village Buziri Parish, Bweema Sub County on March 9, 2022. PHOTO | DENIS SSEBWAMI

By  Denis Ssebwami

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Kanyenya Engineering Works Ltd is undertaking construction works where a rapid mixing tank, sedimentation tank, and rapid gravity sand filter will be installed.

Residents of Bweema Sub County in Buvuma District will in the next one and half years be counted among those with access to clean and safe water after the district secured Shs1.3m to facilitate the project.

