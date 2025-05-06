Rising demand forces Buvuma leaders to open uncommissioned health centres

Faced with a growing demand for medical services, leaders in Buvuma District have made the bold decision to open four newly constructed health centres before their official commissioning.

The facilities, Lukale Health Centre III, Buwoya Health Centre III, Lubya Health Centre III, and Nkata Health Centre III were initially Health Centre IIs but were upgraded during the 2023/2024 financial year at a total cost of Shs3.6 billion.

According to Mr Adrian Wasswa Ddungu, the Buvuma District Chairperson, the decision to operationalize the centres was made after securing clearance from the Ministry of Health.

"Due to the high demand for services, the district council advised the medical teams to begin using the buildings and staff houses, even though they have not been officially handed over to the district," Mr Ddungu said in a telephone interview on Saturday.

Mr Patrick Mubiru, the Buvuma Deputy Resident District Commissioner, said although an official commissioning was preferred, the overwhelming number of patients necessitated urgent action.

“The need for services outweighed protocol. Waiting for an official launch would have delayed healthcare delivery to those in need,” he said.

Mr Isa Mbooge, the Buvuma Chief Administrative Officer, echoed this sentiment, noting that bureaucracy should not come at the expense of people's health.

“We agreed that services should begin immediately. The formal handover by the line ministry or another official will happen at a later, convenient date,” Mr Mbooge said.

The move has been welcomed by the community.

Mr Muzamir Bukomune, the district councillor representing Nairambi Sub-county, said the elevation of their health facility to Health Centre III had created excitement among residents, many of whom had previously travelled over 30km to Kitamiro Health Centre IV for services.

“When the community heard that the health centre had been upgraded, they started flocking there daily. Nairambi is Buvuma’s most densely populated sub-county — there was a clear and urgent need,” Mr Bukomune said.

Mr Bernard Maganda, chairperson of Lukale Village, said the availability of a maternity ward at the new health centre had already begun saving lives.





“Expectant mothers used to travel long distances on poor roads to reach Kitamiro. Many delivered on the way. Now, we have a nearby facility, and the difference is remarkable,” he said.

Mr George Kissa, a resident of Busamuzi Village, said the opening of Lukale Health Centre III has saved many from the cost and risks of travelling to the mainland in Mukono, Buikwe or Jinja to access public health services.

“Fishing is no longer profitable due to dwindling stocks in Lake Victoria. We couldn’t always afford private care. The new public facility is a huge relief,” he said.

Buvuma District currently has one Health Centre IV at Kitamiro and seven Health Centre IIIs: Busamuzi, Bugaya, Lukale, Lubya, Nkata, Namatale, Lwaje and Buwoya. The district also has four Health Centre IIs, including Bwema, Lingira and Namiti.