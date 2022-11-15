Buvuma leaders raise red flag over new ferry

Leaders in Buvuam District have raised the red flag over a new ferry they say has developed mechanical problems, two years after its commissioning.

Mr Adrian Ddungu, the district chairperson, said the ferry which started operations on July 24, 2020, occasionally breaks down midway into the journey, which raises questions on whether it was brand new as claimed by government.

“I openly told the Prime Minister [Ms Robinah Nabbanja] that the ferry government gave us is old. It moves with engineers on board all the time to make repairs in case it breaks down,” he said during an interview on Saturday.

The new ferry, which plies the Kiyindi- Buvuma route on Lake Victoria cost Shs8 billion and has capacity to carry a maximum of 300 passengers and 12 vehicles. It replaced the old ferry which was only carrying 120 passengers and eight vehicles. Mr Ddungu said the new ferry takes a long time to dock whenever it reaches the shores.

“How can a two–year–old ferry struggle to dock whenever it reaches docking sites? This ferry needs to be inspected again before it causes a catastrophe,” he added.

Mr Ddungu further said he has already petitioned both the Minister of Works and Transport, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala and the executive director of Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra ), Ms Allen Kagina over its poor mechanical condition.

“The minister assured me that they are going to look into the matter. He also said another brand new ferry, which has been procured to transport oil palm fruits, will soon be dispatched to work alongside the existing one,” he noted.

Mr Zebio Wasswa, a trader and regular passenger to Buvuma Islands, said the ramp system is not fully functioning, putting the lives of occupants at risk.

“One day when I was travelling from Kirongo to Kiyindi, we reached the docking site and the ferry just hit the cliff on the mainland. I asked one of the engineers on board what had happened and he told me that some of the hydraulic cylinders were not working well,” he said.

Mr Allan Ssempebwa, the Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) media relations manager, admitted that the ferry has a mechanical problem, which engineers are yet to fix. He said Unra wanted to withdraw the ferry for two weeks and fix the mechanical fault but they realised that this could inconvenience travellers since it is the only available ferry.

“At an appropriate time, it will be taken to the dry-docking site for general maintenance works,” he said.

Unra operates several ferries on lakes and the River Nile to connect to either side of national roads under their care and maintenance. These include Nakiwogo ferry which plies Entebbe-Kyanvubu route; MV Kalangala which plies Entebbe-Kalangala; Laropi-Umi Ferry connecting Moyo and Adjumani districts, Masindi Port Ferry for Kiryandongo-Apac route, and Wanseko-Panyimur Ferry for Buliisa to Nebbi. Others are Obongi Ferry which connects Moyo to Adjumani, MV Kyoga 1 and MV Kyoga 2, both on Amolatar-Nakasongola route, and Lake Bisina Ferry for Katakwi-Kumi route.