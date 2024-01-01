Buvuma rolls out mass killing of stray dogs

Authorities in the island district of Buvuma have rolled out mass killing of stray dogs to check the increased cases of dog bites reported by the residents.

The campaign to have the stray dogs killed by way of poisoning follows fears that the stray dogs that are not vaccinated could easily lead to the spread of the rabies disease among residents who are reporting cases of dog bites.

In Lwaje Sub-county where dog bites have been registered, the residents are forced to move with clubs while escorting family members that fetch water from the springs. The farmers also have to keep watch of the goats and cows as they graze.

Mr Adul Isabirye, a farmer, said: “We demand that our leaders come to our rescue. The dogs are now attacking our children, including the adults,” he said.

Mr Andrew Sseguya, the Lwaje Sub-county veterinary officer, said residents from the villages of Kalungi, Kaserere and Banka live in fear after registering cases of dog bites while several domestic animals, including goats, have been killed by the stray dogs.

“We have instructed the residents to keep their respective dogs inside kennels as we target the stray dogs for poisoning. The stray dogs carry a big risk of spreading rabies since they are not vaccinated,” he said on December 28.

“After registering several complaints from the residents, the area leaders reached out to the district authorities for assistance. We received the poison and have embarked on the exercise to kill the stray dogs that are now a menace to the residents. Several goats, among other animals, have been killed by the stray dogs,” Mr Sseguya added.

Mr Bernard Ndibalema, the Lwaje Sub-county chairman, said more than 100 domestic animals, especially goats, sheep and cows, have been killed in the past three months.