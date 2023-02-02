Buwenge Speaker, VHT electrocuted at function

Two people have been electrocuted while adjusting a tent at a function in Buwenge Rural, Jinja District.

The function was organised by Farm Uganda Stew, a Community Based Organisation (CBO) supporting farmers.

The deceased have been identified by Police as Mr Mustafa Bisike, 32, who was the Buwenge Rural Speaker, and Mr Peter Weraga, 51, a Village Health Team (VHT) official.

Mr James Mubi, the Kiira Region Police Spokesperson, said the Thursday afternoon incident occurred at Kiiko Primary School in Busede Sub-county.

“They were adjusting metallic tent poles and in the process, one of them got in touch with a naked electricity wire that electrocuted them, while two others were injured and are receiving treatment,” Mr Mubi said.

According to police, there are people in Jinja who still connect electricity illegally, especially in the areas of Kagoma, Busede, Buyala, Muguluka and Igombe.

Mr Richard Gulume, the Jinja District Resident District Commissioner (RDC), described the incident as “very unfortunate”, adding that it is a crime to connect electricity illegally.