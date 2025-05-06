Buyende catholic church embarks on Shs3b complex project

St Peter Apostle Bugaya Catholic Parish has embarked on an ambitious plan to construct a Shs3b parish complex aimed at meeting the spiritual and social needs of the faithful in the modern era.

Established just two years ago, the parish has now launched a fundraising drive to support the development of the complex, which will include a modern church building, a monastery, and a convent.

“We are faithfully looking at being a modern-era church—growing the faith, responding to contemporary needs, and maintaining relevance for our flock,” said Rev. Fr George Tenywa Kisige, the Parish Priest.

Fr Kisige revealed that the new church will have a sitting capacity of 2,000 people. “The complex, which includes a modern church with a 2,000-seat capacity, a monastery, and a convent, is on course, thanks to the providence and will of the people,” he added.

He also underscored the parish's mission to address rising concerns around family life, noting that the institution aims to rebuild family and parenting structures in the face of increasing domestic violence, family breakups, and absentee parenting.

“As we renew our leaders’ contracts politically, let us co-exist peacefully, live in harmony, and respect one another—because it is only God who knows, guides, and anoints leaders,” he said.

During a recent mini-fundraising event, Budiope East MP and FUFA President, Mr Hashim Magogo, contributed Shs20 million and also presented Fr Kisige with a papal gift—four sets of priestly robes.

Although a Muslim, Mr Magogo highlighted the importance of interfaith unity and cooperation. “Uganda is a secular country that offers freedom of worship, so we must work closely with government to cause social and economic transformation among the flock,” he noted.

Pledging continued support, Magogo added: “As a family, we shall always give back. The other time, the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Anita Among, gave Shs50 million, and today I have brought Shs20 million. Next week, during the mega fundraising event, we shall also bring a contribution and thanksgiving from the twins.”