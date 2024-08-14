Buyende fishermen protest govt ban on silverfish catching method

Fishermen at Bukungu Landing Site in Buyende District Tuesday entered day two of a demonstration against the ban of fishing silverfish (Mukene) using the “hurry-up” method.

In February, Fisheries state minister Hellen Adoa announced the ban, urging all concerned agencies to enforce the measure.

Following the directive, there has been an escalation of concerns among a section of the silverfish fishermen, especially on parts of Lake Victoria, who interpreted the directive as a ban on the fishing of silverfish.

Adoa would later clarify that her directive did not impose a ban on catching silverfish, but the controversial method described by government as one with “destructive characteristics.

According to Adoa, the method is dangerous, non-selective and operated during day and night involving swimming over a very wide area of water with nets of mesh size less than 10mm on Lake Victoria and 8mm on Lakes Kyoga and Albert.

However, the fishing community, which held protests on Monday and Tuesday, said they are choking on bank loans to buy fishing gear and boats which have since been confiscated, while their children are being sent back home for fees, among other concerns.

“The concern is not to stop demonstration but restore survival of the fishing community and not looking at things ‘upside down’,” Bukungu Mayor Mathias Aribo, said on Tuesday, further accusing the marine unit of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) of extortion and ring-fencing their activities on Lake Kyoga.

“It is conflict of interest and ring-fencing off other competitors that we are contesting against; yes, the government has better plans for us, but we can’t be exploited and intimidated by security officers and leaders who engage in fishing, have boats and fishing gear, but shove us away under the guise of Mukene ban,” Aribo added.

Betty Adur, who is also known as “Mama Mukene”, alleged that most of the boats and fishing gear have been confiscated by the Forces whose officers ask suspected offenders for Shs200,00-Shs100,000.

However, Buyende Resident District Commissioner Maj (Rtd) Betty Akello Otekat warned against politicising the said ban noting that: “The government is only interested in protecting and regulating the fishing activity to allow fish breed and mature.”

“Keep calm and patient; your concerns are already on the Floor of Parliament and President Museveni will soon give feedback and a binding directive.