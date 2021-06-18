Buyende groups get Emyooga scheme cash

By Sam Caleb Opio More by this Author

Sixteen out of 36 groups in Buyende District have received Emyooga funds totaling Shs200m to promote a savings culture, and improve their livelihood.

Emyooga, which started in October last year, follows other poverty alleviation programmes such as Entandikwa, Poverty Alleviation Programme, and Poverty Action Plan, among others.

Beneficiaries include boda boda cyclists, women entreprenuers, carpenters, salon operators, taxi operators, restaurant owners, welders, market vendors, youth leaders, Persons with Disabilities, produce dealers, mechanics, tailors, journalists, performing artistes, veterans, fishermen, and local leaders.

Handing over the money to the groups last week, the district chairman, Mr Michael Kanaku, urged the beneficiaries to effectively utilise the funds knowing that they are servicing a loan.

“This money has come at the right time and should not be confused with political handouts since the election period is over; so, it is incumbent upon you to spend it with a purpose and avoid reckless expenditure,” Mr Kanaku said.

Mr Kanaku added that the government programmes to alleviate poverty have often been misappropriated by politicians.

“Last year, we caught some older politicians who had accessed the Youth Livelihood funds at the expense of the youth and we handed them over to the Anti-Corruption Court,” he said.

Mr Richard Ogwang Odyero, the Resident District Commissioner, said the beneficiaries will be monitored.

He also clarified that the funds are a presidential initiative with an interest rate of 8 per cent per annum given to 32 Special Interest Groups in each district, with each group accessing Shs30m.

Mr Tom Gwebayanga, the chairman Buyende Media Association, which received Shs18m, said this was the first time the media in the area has benefitted from government programmes.

“We are now going to improve on our equipment through upgrading or getting new ones,” he said.