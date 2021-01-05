Buyende incumbents out to retain seats

By Philip Wafula More by this Author

By Sam Caleb Opio More by this Author



As 138,965 voters in Buyende District prepare to go to the polls next week, the contest has pitted incumbents against newcomers.

With the exception of Ms Veronica Kadogo, the Woman MP, all other incumbents lost in the NRM party primaries, forcing them to stand as Independents.

A total of 18 candidates are running in three constituencies of Budiope East (six), Budiope West (seven) and Buyende Woman MP (five).

One of the issues likely to change the voting patterns in the district is the unfulfilled pledges by ruling NRM party despite receiving overwhelming support in the past election.

The outstanding promises include tarmacking Bukungu-Kamuli road, providing Bukungu Ferry at Lake Kyoga, reining in on marine police which allegedly terrorised the fishing communities, and rural electrification.

Other issues are land grabbing and district’s lack of a ministerial appointment.

Mr Michael Kanaku, a former district chairman, says their political allegiance should not be taken for granted.

“We support the NRM but we never get a fair share, either in appointments or services’ funding,” he says.

The district Woman MP seat has attracted five candidates, three of whom are familiar contenders.

Ms Kadogo defeated her perennial challenger, Ms Annet Nakato by 400 votes in the NRM primaries. Ms Nakato is standing as an Independent. Ms Sarah Namulondo Kitambala, a former NRM administrator, Ms Ruth Mukyala and Ms Sharifa Biibi (National Unity Platform) are also in the race.

It is widely believed that Ms Kadogo’s close working relationship with outgoing district chairperson, Mr Robert Ziribasanga, as her mobiliser, may work in her favour.

She also credits her victory to Speaker of Parliament Rebeeca Kadaga.

“There is no one who values Ms Kadaga more than me because she mentored me, pushed me up with full support of the constituency. We even talk regularly, so nobody can use propaganda against me,” she says.

Ms Kadogo says she will set up something similar to Operation Wealth Creation to help fishermen access funding to buy proper fishing gear.

She also pledges to buy another ambulance to help women in maternal health and labour so that more women deliver at health centres.

Ms Nakato plans to open parenting classes to help parents raise their children and reduce family breakups.

She also intends to open counselling services in parishes for youths, children and women, and women banks to improve village savings.

Mr Robert Musoke, the Budiope West incumbent, lost the NRM flag to newcomer, Mr Ibrahim Kyoto. Other contestants include Mr John Bosco Mubiito, Mr Dominic Wakabi (FDC), Mr Emma Taligola (Ind), Mr Daniel Mwigi (NUP) and Mr John Galikuwa (Ind).

Mr Mubiito, who was widely seen as a favourite, suffered a setback when his chief funder was arrested over money-related issues. Mr Kyoto, a procurement officer, also lost his campaign strategist.

Some voters say Mr Musoke has regained their confidence due to his door-to-door campaign and losing honourably.

“He could not manage the chaotic NRM primaries and even after losing honourably, he didn’t petition but remained calm,” Ms Agnes Nabirye, a voter from Kidera Sub-county, says.

Budiope East

Mr Geoffrey Dhamuzungu, the incumbent, lost to Mr Moses Magogo, the Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) president, in the NRM primaries.

Others in the race are Mr Mustapha Kalwaza, Dr Aggrey Ngobi, Mr Daudi Takosekibi and Mr Muhamad Mwaga (NUP).

Voters say the main contest is between Mr Dhamuzungu, aka ‘Team Omukodo’, and Mr Magogo, aka ‘Musisi make a line’.

In 2016, Mr Dhamuzungu, who hails from Bugaya Sub-county, quit his job at Stanbic Bank and joined politics, winning Budiope East.

“I am just a small man struggling to remain big and fighting for my people,” he says.

Mr Dhamuzungu says he will give cyclists soft loans to buy motorcycles and also help villagers acquire land titles because land grabbing is rampant.

He also plans to give youth brick-making machines to ease their work.

Mr Magogo’s entry into Buyende politics became a game changer as he brought ‘football politics’ to the constituency.

“Since politics is a game, I don’t believe in politics of propaganda, foul play and tackles, but promote teamwork, fair play and scoring goals which in this case are the aspirations of the voters,” he says.

The FUFA president promises to mobilise extra resources with focus on promoting education, health, as well as women and youth empowerment.

“I will look for motorcycle ambulances for every sub-county to beef up vehicle ambulances,” he pledges.

