Buyende policemen accused of gang defiling Primary Seven pupil

A 16-year-old Primary Seven pupil has accused two policemen of gang-defiling her during the ninth annual Kagulu Rock Climbing challenge that was held at Miru Village, Kagulu Sub-county in Buyende District on August 17.

The victim, whose names have been withheld because she is a minor, said her long-cherished moment to see the Kyabazinga were darkened after a group of three policemen came into her proximity. She alleges that two of them gang-defiled and robbed her of her virginity through defilement.

“I went with my brother for the pre-day activities (kasiki) to see the beauty queens finals. Unfortunately, some unruly youth stormed the pavilion and disrupted the event, prompting police to fire live bullets and teargas to disperse them,” she said on Tuesday.

She further narrated that while fleeing towards home at around 4am, she was stopped by three policemen who offered to guide her home, but instead two of them defiled her.

“I felt pain and raised alarm but was slapped to keep quiet. After one of them finished, the second one carried her about two meters away for the same ordeal as the third policeman looked on,” she added.

The victim says she later confided in her auntie who took her to the area LC1 chairman and later to a security team and a health centre for medicine and statement recording respectively.

“I am very grateful to the health personnel of Kagulu and Irundu Health Centres for their kind, quick and lifesaving services. They gave me emergency contraception pills and post-exposure prophylaxis. I believe I’m safe,” she said with a tinge of relief.

The victim’s 54-year-old mother Florence Nali is resigned to fate, saying: “Police, which are at the centre of the defilement has kept me in suspense and even told me not to let my daughter’s ordeal out because they are handling it, but it will take time.”

The victim’s mother, Florence Nali, points to where her 16-year-old daughter was allegedly gang-defiled by two policemen during the annual Kagulu Rock Climbing challenge in Miru Village, Kagulu Sub-county, Buyende District, on August 17, 2024. PHOTO/SAM CALEB OPIO

When asked about the alleged gang defilement, Busoga North police spokesperson Michael Kasadha said “investigations are still ongoing.”

"Samples were taken and are already at our analytical laboratory. The challenge we had at first, was that the victim couldn't identify the suspects. That's why we took the scientific route. We shall keep you updated," he said on Wednesday afternoon.

The alleged crime, which was being kept under wraps, had previously been brought to the fore by Buyende Assistant Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Emmanuel Kabenge, during the Support Sexual and Reproductive Health Education (SHARE) and rights stakeholders’ meeting on September 6.

At the meeting, Kabenge said: “I condemn the incident in which a young girl and pupil was gang-defiled by security personnel during the annual Kagulu climbing challenge.”

He added: “These individuals should be easily identified since in deployment- the commanders know who is where, instead of condoning the crime. We should not wait for donors or media to act because we need collaborative efforts in child protection to end child marriages, teenage pregnancies, defilement and abuse in the region.”

Naliina Village LC1 chairperson Paul Bamwite, said: “Not all hope is lost because the area has lawmakers Moses Magogo and Parliament Speaker Anita Among as backups.”

He maintained that the case was reported to him, and he immediately opened a case of aggravated defilement at Irundu Sub-county Police Model Station under SD Ref 21/17/8/24.

Bamwite added: “I pray the case is returned to Buyende where it was allegedly committed, and not the regional post where the suspects are being protected. They have told us that the suspects’ swabs have been taken for tests.”

Buyende District Health Officer Dr Fred Isabirye acknowledged examining the victim, but declined to provide the findings, saying it is unethical.

“Professionally, we can't disclose results of our patients; maybe when time comes for us to give court,” he explained.

About the event

This year’s Kagulu Rock Climbing challenge was graced by Kyabazinga William Nadiope IV and first deputy prime minister and minister for East African Community (EAC) affairs Rebecca Kadaga.

Kagulu Rock in Miru Village, Kagulu Sub-county, Buyende District. PHOTO/SAM CALEB OPIO

Basoga, who are believed to have several years ago migrated from Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom -through Lake Victoria- trace their origins at the Kagulu Rock. It is believed that upon his arrival atop the rock, which is 3,600 feet Above Sea Level, Prince Mukama Namatukula of Bunyoro Kingdom made it his residence.

Kagulu Rock Climbing challenge usually starts with a three-day free medical camp for the locals, crowning of Miss Busoga Tourism Queens drawn from the 11 chiefdoms in the monarchy, and cultural entertainment, among other activities.