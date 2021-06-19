Bwamba mourn Queen Mother

By Longino Muhindo More by this Author

By Alex Ashaba More by this Author

The Bwamba Cultural institution in Bundibugyo District, western Uganda is mourning the death of Queen Mother Nansoliya Rhoda Kawamala.

The mother of Lt Col Martin Kamya Ayongi, the king of the Obudhigiya bwa bwamba, died on Thursday morning at 1am.

The cultural institution spokesperson, the Rev Geoffrey Kyomuhendo, said the queen mother died in Kampala where she was staying with her daughter.

He said the funeral arrangements shall be conducted with a limited number of people with strict observance of SOPs.

On June 6, President Museveni directed that only 20 people be allowed at any burial ceremony to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

He said those with condolences should send them through their chiefs.

“We have contacted A-plus for funeral services and the body is still in Kampala, with the exact date for the burial yet to be communicated,” the Rev Kyomuhendo said.

Mr Sebugyo Gideon Katuramu from the Balungu –Bandibugyo clan described the deceased as a strong and hardworking lady who used to cook food for the three Rwenzururu founders during their struggle for the independence of Bamba-Bakonzo in 1960s.

He also said the queen mother was a traditional birth attendant who helped deliver many pregnant mothers in the area.

“We expect her to be buried at Kawamala Memorial Grounds, also known as Boma grounds in Bundibugyo Town Council, a place where her late husband Yeremiya Kawamala is buried”, Mr Sebugyo said.

He said the deceased has been battling high blood pressure but the cause of her death is yet to be known.

The kingdom premier, Mr Wilson Mubulya, said they are in touch with members of the royal family in Kampala to bring the body home.

“I know everyone wants to come and attend the burial but at this time it’s impossible because of Covid-19. We are coordinating with the office of the LC5 chairperson, RDC, CAO and prime minister,” Mr Mubulya said.