Bwindi gorilla park shines on global tourism stage

Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, home to nearly half of the world’s remaining mountain gorillas, has earned Uganda a third-place ranking in global tourism recognition for its outstanding natural heritage.

The park, located in south-western Uganda, was ranked the third-best adventure destination in the world at the TOURISE Global Tourism Awards, held in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The top two spots went to Ancash in Peru and the Galápagos Islands in Ecuador, placing Uganda among the world’s leading adventure destinations celebrated for extraordinary landscapes, biodiversity, and sustainable tourism practices.

For Uganda, this recognition caps a remarkable journey in promoting the country as a preferred tourism destination, positioning it to compete with neighbouring countries and attract visitors from around the globe.

Prof. James Kalema, chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), who attended the ceremony in Riyadh, said the award affirms Uganda’s status as a global leader in conservation and adventure tourism.

“This accolade is a powerful endorsement of Uganda’s commitment to conservation-led tourism. Bwindi demonstrates how protecting nature can create meaningful adventure experiences while empowering communities and sustaining national development,” Prof. Kalema said.

The TOURISE Global Tourism Awards recognise destinations that combine innovation, sustainability, and exceptional visitor experiences to shape the future of travel. The event gathers policymakers, tourism authorities, and industry leaders worldwide to celebrate excellence and responsible tourism models.

Dr. James Musinguzi, executive director of UWA, said the achievement reflects the dedication of Uganda’s conservation teams and the strong collaboration between UWA, local communities, and tourism stakeholders.

“This global ranking is an inspiration to all of us who work daily to protect Uganda’s natural treasures. It proves that our model of conservation-based tourism is delivering results: conserving biodiversity, uplifting communities, and strengthening Uganda’s global image as the Pearl of Africa,” Dr. Musinguzi said.

Background

Bwindi Impenetrable National Park is famed for its mist-covered hills, dense rainforest, and rare population of mountain gorillas. The park offers gorilla trekking, which attracts thousands of high-value visitors annually and generates critical resources for conservation and community development.