By-law reduces accidents on Jinja-Iganga highway

Residents of Magamaga and Wandago, on the busy Jinja–Iganga Highway, say a unique community regulation has played a major role in reducing road accidents in the area.

The regulation targets one of the major causes of accidents here — the local brewing and sale of alcohol (waragi/kasese) made from sugar residue (molasses), often sold openly on both sides of the highway.

The particular hotspot is just before the overhead railway bridge for travellers coming from Jinja, and just after the bridge for those coming from Iganga. These areas are always bustling, with young people selling waragi (local gin) in mineral water bottles to passing travellers.

Under the regulation, if someone is drinking on one side of the road — whether the western or eastern side — they are not allowed to cross to the other side once they are drunk.

Instead, they are encouraged to rest or spend the night where they have been drinking until they sober up.

Mr Atonio Ouma, one of the community elders, said the measure was agreed upon several years ago after a series of fatal accidents involving intoxicated residents attempting to cross the highway to reach their homes, especially at night.

“Most of the victims back then were people who had been drinking on one side of the road and tried to cross to the other late at night,” Mr Ouma explained.

“Children here grow up knowing about the by-law, and it applies to visitors too,” he added. The rule is enforced by residents and bar owners, who ensure their clients do not risk crossing the highway while intoxicated. Ms Betty Baityo, a resident of Magamaga Trading Centre, said some people initially saw it negatively, claiming it branded them as drunkards.

“Even during burials, leaders will talk about it — reminding people not to cross the road when drunk. This has reduced fatal accidents in the area,” she said. “Since its introduction, there has been a significant drop in road accidents, making this stretch safer for both pedestrians and motorists.”

A section of the Jinja-Iganga highway at Wandago in Magamaga Town Council, Mayuge District. PHOTO/DENIS EDEMA

Mr Richard Okoth, a molasses trader, said the regulation was already in place when he arrived, though its founders have since passed away. He noted that while not all accident victims are drunk, the rule’s main purpose is to prevent intoxicated pedestrians from crossing the busy road. Some locals describe the rule an informal tradition that still influences behaviour.

Mr Juma Isabirye, a boda boda rider in Magamaga, said: “We’ve only heard about the by-law, but it’s true that even without strict enforcement, it has helped prevent unnecessary, avoidable accidents.”

Mr Wilber Kyakulaga Kakaire, the LC1 vice chairperson of Isiko Zone, Magamaga Town Council, said he too had only heard about the rule but noted that it has encouraged people to drink responsibly.

Mr Magidu Dongoyi, the vice chairperson of Wandago A, said the regulation is largely implemented at an individual level and works to prevent reckless behaviour. He noted that bars on both sides of the highway help reduce the need for patrons to cross at night.

“Most of the people who drink here are visitors, but they are informed of the rule and advised to drink responsibly. The by-law was put in place decades ago by elders, and it remains relevant in controlling the targeted problem,” Mr Dongoyi said.

Mr Magidu Dongoyi, the vice chairperson of Wandago A, Wandago Ward, Magamaga Town Council, said there are no penalties for breaching the rule, adding that residents follow it willingly because they know that disregarding it can cost them their lives.

Despite the success of regulation, residents say school children still face dangers crossing the highway. They have called upon the government to construct a pedestrian flyover to improve safety. Mr Peter Mugodha, a parent, said it is frustrating to see “late coming” noted on his child’s report card simply because the child had to wait for a safe chance to cross the road.

Mr Allan Ssempebwa, the communications officer at the Works and Transport ministry commended the community for its road safety efforts and said the ministry would send a team — including traffic police — from Jinja and Kampala to assess whether immediate interventions are needed before a long-term solution.

“As a ministry, we value the lives of road users and promote safety for all. We will dispatch a team for assessment to determine if an interim measure can be implemented before a permanent one,” he said.

At a glance

• What it is: A community rule banning drunk pedestrians from crossing the Jinja–Iganga Highway.

• Why it started: Fatal accidents involving intoxicated locals trying to cross at night.

• How it works: Drinkers must stay on the same side of the road until sober — often sleeping over.

• Who enforces it: Bar owners, elders, and locals.