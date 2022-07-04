Byanyima hails Kabaka run for boosting HIV fight

The Executive Director of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/Aids (Unaids), Ms Winnie Byanyima, has hailed Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi for his concerted effort in the fight against HIV/Aids through some of his initiatives such as the Kabaka Birthday Run.

Ms Byanyima said the Kabaka Birthday Run had tremendously contributed to the HIV awareness and increased testing in the face of severe challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

She observed in her remarks at this year’s Kabaka Birthday Run held yesterday that there has been increased testing and reduced new HIV infections since the initiative started three years ago.

Unaids works closely with global and national partners towards ending the Aids epidemic by 2030 as part of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Kabaka Mutebi was appointed the Africa Goodwill Ambassador by Unaids in 2017 to rally his subjects to end HIV. The Kabaka launched an HIV advocacy campaign dubbed ‘Men are Stars (Abaami Munyeenye)’ aimed at mobilising men and boys between 15 and 49 years to access HIV services in 25 districts worst affected by the HIV pandemic.

The Unaids fast-track approach since 2017 focuses on ending the Aids epidemic by 2030.

Ms Byanyima acknowledged the role played by the annual Kabaka Birthday Run, which for the past three years has been appealing to the men to take the lead in HIV testing.

Referring to the current statistics, 90 percent of men who have tested positive for HIV in Buganda are now on treatment, up from about 64 percent five years ago.

“The Kabaka Birthday Run has contributed to a steep decline in new HIV infections over the last five years - with the Buganda region making the fastest progress in reducing new infections,” Ms Byanyima said.

Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga encouraged the runners to prevent new infections, get tested, seek treatment or abstain from sex. Currently, HIV prevalence is highest in the central region at 10.4 per cent due to its urbanisation and location of the capital city Kampala — home to more than 1.5 million people, according to 2014 statistics.

Going for HIV testing is the only way to know one’s HIV status, Mr Mayiga added. “Kabaka wants a healthy population that can develop and grow coffee. With early and effective treatment, people living with HIV can lead lives no different from others,” the Katikkiro said.

The crowd, which included among others, the Germany ambassador to Uganda Matthias Schauer, patiently waited for nearly two hours to start the run after assembling as early as 6am. The first runners were flagged off at 7:56am.

The race attracted about 80,000 runners, according to Mr Ali Balunywa, the sales and distribution director at Airtel Uganda.