CA delegates stage walkout, refuse to sign Constitution

Despite the unprecedented political corruption that marred the March 1994 Constituent Assembly (CA) elections, they were largely regarded as free and fair. Mr Stephen Besweri Akabway, who oversaw the polls, would go on to lead the Interim Electoral Commission that organised the 1996 polls.

Later, he served as the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Commissioner General from September 2000 to June 2001. He had been plucked from URA, where he joined in 1992. However, the CA polls particularly left a bitter taste among multi-party supporters. Allegations swirled that the Movement had rigged and manipulated the system to gain a majority of 214 elected delegates out of the 284. Mr Daniel Omara Atubo, the CA delegate for Otuke, claimed in this newspaper, then a tri-weekly, in the fourth to sixth September issue, that: “It (Movement) had to allow Karimojong to keep their guns, had to reshuffle the cabinet.

It nominated delegates to the National Resistance Council (fifth parliament) and appointed others as boards of directors of parastatals.” Mr Atubo’s claims elicited a strongly worded rebuttal from the Movement’s deputy political commissar and legal adviser, Jotham Tumwesigye, who, in the 11 to 13 September issue of the Monitor, suggested that one might be tempted to dismiss the claims with contempt, but people not closely following the constitution debate could easily buy them. “All signs indicate that the people of Uganda are not yet prepared for the resumption of multi-party politics.

This was, for example, clearly brought out by the Odoki Commission Report. It was on this basis that the Commission formulated Article 94 of the Draft Constitution providing for the continuation of the Movement system for another five years,” Justice Tumwesigye, who retired from the Supreme Court bench in 2019, wrote 30 years ago.

The Odoki-Commission report had left the issue of the suitable political system open-ended and contentious. On one hand, the report said the Movement system was touted as the best for Uganda because it succeeded in uniting people of different parties and opinions to work peacefully for national development. On the other hand, the report said the system was undemocratic by nature since it infringed on people's rights to organise and associate freely, and that a system based on political parties. The third position was that the system be adopted for an interim period in which the people are expected to mature politically before a return to fully-fledged party politics.

Butting heads

The National Caucus for Democracy (NCD), one of the select caucuses constituted to handle the contentious issues, which had Prof Dani Nabudere as secretary-general, variously butted heads over the first and third positions of the Odoki-Commission report. However, on June 20, 1995, proponents of political pluralism lost when the issue of enshrinement of the Movement system came to a vote. DP’s late Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere and the UPC’s assistant secretary-general, the late Cecilia Ogwal, who passed away on January 18, 2024, at the age of 77, had called for the deletion of Article 94 from the draft constitution.

Other delegates who supported the deletion were the Oyam North delegate Ben Wacha, who argued that the CA’s role was to debate a supreme court of the land and not draft a manifesto of any organisation; Kyadondo East’s Sam Njuba said entrenching the system would mean the Movement being in power for 14 years; and Dick Nyai, the Ayivu delegate, who said the Movement was like any other political organisation.

Notable supporters of Article 94 included the Igara East delegate Amanya Mushega, who said “it is foolish people who refuse to take lessons of history who repeat the mistakes of the past”; the Kawempe South delegate Med Kaggwa, who argued that “rights are not absolute”; and Prof Apollo Nsibambi, who was to later serve as a Cabinet minister and later prime minister, Mr Owiny-Dollo, who was to later become a judge and is now the Chief Justice, among other delegates. In the end, some 199 delegates voted in favour of the continuation of “no party rule,” 68 against it, while two, notably delegates of the National Resistance Army, Gen David Tinyefuza, now Sejusa, and Lt Col Serwanga Lwanga, abstained.

The matter appeared settled. When the CA embarked on the process of enacting the constitution on September 21, 1995, the NCD delegates warned about not being a party to the exercise. When the CA chairman, James Wapakhabulo, walked in that morning, as this newspaper reported, the delegates were wrapped in pleasant silence as they attentively listened to his explanation of the way enactment proceedings would be handled. He further told the assembly that after the reconsideration stage, three weeks earlier, a 16-person vetting committee comprising the chairpersons of all the select committees and sub-committees was constituted to review the final draft to ensure consistency.

The walkout

“Last night I received a copy of the constitution. Delegates will find copies in their pigeon holes,” Wapakhabulo said out loud, drawing laughter that echoed through the room. The last sentence was reminiscent of Speaker of Parliament Narendra Patel’s words in 1967. He then called upon the Rubanda West delegate, Prof George Kanyeihamba, the chairperson of the legal drafting and vetting committee, to lay the draft constitution on the table. Wapakhabulo then said, according to the CA rules, was supposed to stay on the table for not more than 72 hours before enactment. On Friday, 22, 1995, as Wapakhabulo moved the motion for enactment, a group of 53 delegates, the NCD members, stormed out in protest of the single-party Movement Political System in the new Constitution. Many did not sign onto the Constitution, while others made a U-turn.

The Masaka Municipality delegate, Mr John Baptist Kawanga, told this newspaper he signed later. In a joint statement, the NCD delegates said: “After two days of debate on the enactment of the new Constitution, they decided that it will not endorse in toto the new Constitution in its present form.” “The National Caucus for Democracy has decided to take this decision because we object to the constitutionalising of the Movement Political System in the new Constitution. The National Caucus for Democracy also disagrees with the refusal by the Assembly to endorse a federal system of government for the regions, which want this form of governance in their areas.”

The group included Omara Atubo - Otuke, Alice Akabo - Kitgum, Juliet Rainer Kafiire - Pallisa, Paulo Ssemogerere - Busiro South, Robert Kitariko - Democratic Party, Okeny Tiberio - Chua, Dani Nabudere - Budadiri West, Adoko Nekyon - Maruzi, Sam Ringwegi - Padyere, Ben Wacha - Oyam North, Timoni Langoya - Lamwo, Onegi Obel - Jonam, Nathan Okwakol - Pallisa County, Anthony Ssekweyama - Mawokota South, Patrick Mwondha - Bukooli, and Okullo Epak - Oyam South, among other delegates. Mr Wacha told Daily Monitor that: “Yes, I did not sign. At that time, the feeling was that we [those who didn't sign] didn't appreciate the input of the Constitution, laying emphasis on the Movement system of government. And some of us felt that since that was part of the Constitution, we did not agree with that part of the Constitution.”

“But I know some of us decided to sign. I still believe that a multi-party system is the way to go for all democratic systems. I believe that having a multi-party system of governance is the way to go. As to whether it [Constitution] is being applied correctly, that's another issue. The fact that it's not being applied correctly or the fact that it's not being allowed to operate in Uganda is no reason for saying it does not work. I have a feeling that one day it will operate correctly in Uganda,” Mr Wacha averred.

Symbolic gesture

Mr Atubo, separately, told this newspaper that signing or not signing had no legal effect. “It was just a ceremony. But some of us refused to sign because we thought the issue of multi-party democracy and political parties was not thoroughly concluded. Some of us objected to including the Movement political system in the Constitution. So we thought the Constitution was already made, and we would send a message by not signing it that certain issues remained to be concluded to make the 1995 Constitution really popular and great as it should be,” he said. In a reflection paper published in 2001 on Uganda's experience in Constitution Making, Wapakhabulo noted that: “Delegates were under no obligation to sign the text.

This was a significant provision because withholding a signature by a member, as eventually 40 or so did, was not detrimental to the validity and effectiveness of the Constitution.” Later that Friday, September 22 evening, Wapakhabulo hosted the CA delegates to a cocktail party at the Nile Hotel, now Serena, Gardens, to shake off the stress of the past 19 months. “As the night grew older, every ugly woman started looking more and more beautiful to the beer-laden eyes, the CA delegates went kwasa kwasa…” this newspaper reported in its 27-29 issue.

The disappointment was, sadly, Spe waffe (Vice President Specioza Kazibwe, was fondly called Spe back then), this time around kept her cool and did not shake, shake.” the Monitor reported. But if Spe was shy, others made up for her inaction, such as Hope Mwesigye-Kabale, Woman delegate, Esther Opoti-Okoro County, Mario Obiga Kania-Terego, David Pulkol, and Kirunda Kivenjija. “One would wish they had debated the Constitution with as much gusto as they shook their bums,” the Monitor reported.



