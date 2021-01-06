CAA manager on trial over Museveni posters faces axe

By Paul Adude More by this Author

The acting director of human resource and administration at the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Ms Effrance Musimenta Mbagaya, is feared to have been sacked after her job was advertised in the press yesterday.

In yesterday’s New Vision newspaper, CAA advertised the position of human resource director which is held by Ms Mbagaya.

Ms Mbagaya is undergoing trial for allegedly ordering the removal of campaign posters belonging to National Resistance Movement (NRM) party presidential candidate Yoweri Museveni from the CAA office building in Entebbe, Wakiso District.

It is not clear why her position has been advertised yet the trial has yet to be concluded.

Efforts to get a comment from CAA were futile as calls to the spokesperson, Mr Vianney Luggya, and the principal public affairs officer, Ms Sheila Ajok, went unanswered.

Ms Mbagaya was arrested in November by security operatives from the Special Forces Command (SFC), at the Aviation police where she had been summoned to record a statement regarding the allegations.

She was subsequently charged and remanded to Kigo prison.

On December 16, 2020, she was granted bail by Entebbe Chief Magistrate’s Court which fixed January 25, 2021 for the hearing of her case.

Human rights lawyer Eron Kiiza said if CAA has dismissed Ms Mbagaya from the post, it would be unconstitutional.

“Her removal is politically motivated. From my perspective, it is wrong because she did the right thing in keeping her workplace neutral and non-partisan. Doing the right thing can get you into trouble if the right thing collides with the interest of the regime,” Mr Kiiza said.

Sources at CAA told Daily Monitor that at the time of arrest, Ms Mbagaya had not yet been confirmed to her position of human resource director but was only serving in acting capacity.

On December 16, 2020 when Mbagaya appeared in court for extension of her bail, State prosecutor Joan Keko told court: “We now have the consent of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to prosecute this case. We have since sought different consents and jointly have the charge sheet that is consented to by the DPP to proceed with the case.”