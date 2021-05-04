Cabinet agrees to amend KCCA law

By ESTHER OLUKA More by this Author

The Cabinet, whose tenure lapses next week, in its last sitting yesterday recommended amendment of the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Act to, among others, provide for divisional speakers.

In the meeting reportedly attended by all senior and junior ministers, and chaired by President Museveni at State House Entebbe, the Executive also committed government to pay pensions to about 337 former workers of Uganda Posts.

The final list of beneficiaries will depend on the outcome of the ongoing physical verification of claimants being conducted by government, Information minister Judith Nabakooba said last night.

President Museveni, according to another minister who asked not to be named, said Uganda failed to achieve middle-income status by last year’s deadline due to Covid-19 disruptions.

He reportedly added that with a $984 per capita income, the country marginal shy of hitting the $1,035 minimum middle-income threshold.

According to Ms Nabakooba, the President thanked the ministers for a job well done, and said successes and failures during their tenure was a shared responsibility.

“The mood was calm. The President thanked members for working well collectively and individually,” Ms Nabakooba said.

Yesterday’s Cabinet also discussed the ongoing threat of Covid-19 reported to be again on the rise in half-a-dozen districts, status of existing and planned industrial parks as well as inauguration of President Museveni for a sixth elective term of office.

Advertisement

The new mandate places Mr Museveni, who barreled his way to power in 1986, on course to rule for 40 years.

The outgoing ministers, many reported to have been anxious about whether they would be reappointed, passed other pending executive policy matters to the next Cabinet that the President is expected to name after taking a new oath of office next Wednesday.

Mr Museveni afterwards hosted the outgoing ministers for a luncheon at the State House gardens, and Ms Ruth Nankabirwa, the Government Chief Whip, thanked him for mentoring them in strategic leadership.

“Thank you very much for training us, sir. You have trained us to be very hardworking. You have trained us to be focused. You have trained us to be tolerant. You have trained us be patient,” she said amid claps.

Ms Lindah Nabusayi, the presidential spokesperson, last night pulled down a tweet in which she announced that Cabinet had been dissolved, updating the lunch was to honour outgoing ministers expected to sit again next week to confirm minutes of yesterday’s meeting.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com