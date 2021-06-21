Cabinet to swear in today

By Arthur Arnold Wadero More by this Author

The newly-appointed and approved Cabinet will be sworn in today at Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala.

According to a State House communique, the Vice President and ministers will be sworn in at a virtual ceremony as a measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Those to be sworn include the Education minister, Ms Janet Museveni, and Ms Rebecca Kadaga, the new First Deputy Minister and Minister for East African Affairs both of whom were approved virtually.

However, the Appointments Committee chaired by the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, in a closed session last week rejected Ms Alice Kaboyo, the former State House aide appointed as the State Minister for Luweero Triangle-Rwenzori Region, because she pleaded guilty to some of the counts in the Global Alliance for Vaccine and Immunisation case.

The committee approved Maj Gen (Rtd) Jim Muhwezi as the Security minister, who was also cited in the same case.

Other two ministers; Mr Muruli Mukasa, and Mr John Mulimba will miss today’s ceremony because by the time of vetting and approval, they were indisposed.

“They will be vetted when they get better, and this is likely to be via Zoom,” a source that sits on the Appointments committee said.

The former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) stalwart, Ms Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo, will also take oath today as the State Minister for Information, Communication, Technology and National Guidance.

Other ministers to be sworn in are Ms Evelyn Anite (Privatisation and Investment), Ms Gorreti Kitutu (Minister of Karamoja Affairs), Gen David Muhoozi (State Minister for Internal Affairs), Ms Milly Babalanda (Minister for Presidency) and Ms Ruth Nankabirwa (Energy and Mineral Development).







