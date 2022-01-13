CAFE-SEA program to improve research capacity for female scientists – Prof Kaleebu

The Director of Uganda Virus Research Institute, Prof Pontiano Kaleebu, has noted that there is an urgent need to train more female scientists in research to bridge the gap between female and male scientists.

“This is why the Capacity building for Female Scientists in East Africa (CAFE-SEA) project funded by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) from the UK offered 500,000 Euros to support global health research, coordinated under the Eastern Africa Consortium for Clinical Research (EACCR); has offered PHD scholarships to seven female scientists in the East African region,” Prof Kaleebu said.

The successful candidates are from Rwanda, Ethiopia, Burundi, South Sudan, and Zanzibar. The primary goal of CAFE-SEA according to Prof Kaleebu, is to build capacity for research among female scientists in infectious diseases in the Eastern Africa region.

“Women are under-represented in academic science careers, including health research. In sub-Saharan Africa, the proportion of women scientists is even smaller than in other parts of the world with a huge disparity between men and women in higher positions in science and education achievements,” he said.

Prof Kaleebu attributed the disparity to family and gender-related responsibilities, which among others, hinder most women from undertaking higher education at MSc and PhD levels in Africa.

Following the current challenges of increased epidemics of emerging/re-emerging diseases such as Ebola and COVID-19 among others, there is a high demand for high-quality scientists and researchers to be equipped with skills and knowledge in the management of patients and preparedness of epidemic response as well as the required high-quality clinical research.

Prof Reginald Adolph Kavishe, the coordinator on the training at EACCR said: “They are seven scholarships and the candidates are coming from the five East African countries. This will help the candidates to get mentored and supervised, and get the opportunity to interact with other PHD fellows from other areas of research across the EACCR network.”

Ms Agnes Gatarayiha, a candidate from Rwanda said: “The scholarship will help women to improve their research skills which will give the opportunity to women to improve on their service delivery.”

The CAFE-SEA PhD programme will be delivered by five partners from the EACCR including Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) in Uganda, National Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) and Kilimanjaro Clinical Research Institute (KCRI) in Tanzania, Kenya Medical Research Institute and African Research Collaboration for Health, and the University of Rwanda.