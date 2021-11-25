Cairo Bank bomb scare turns out false alert

Police officers patrol a section of Kampala Road after a bomb scare. Security personnel later confirmed that the bags (pictured) contained clothes. Photo / Abubaker Lubowa

By  Benson Tumusiime

What you need to know:

  • A woman, who disembarked from a taxi, reportedly left the luggage behind and told boda boda men that she had gone to look for money.

Tension and fear continue to take root in Kampala central business district following last week’s twin blasts that left seven dead and scores injured.  

