Cairo Bank bomb scare turns out false alert

Tension and fear continue to take root in Kampala central business district following last week’s twin blasts that left seven dead and scores injured.

Reports of suspicious objects to the police swell with each passing day, with callers worried that they could be no different from the improvised explosive devices (IEDs) that rocked Central Police Station and Parliament Avenue last week.

A distress call yesterday about four bags left unattended to in front of Cairo International Bank at Kampala Road turned out to be a false alarm. But not after triggering disruption of business operations and traffic.

Mr Sam Ruhindi, the chairperson of the boda boda stage at Cairo Bank, told Daily Monitor that he made the distress call after noticing that the bags were unattended.

Mr Kasujja Muhammad, the chairperson of the boda boda stage around Radio One, said the bags were dumped by an old woman at 8am.

“[She] came out of the taxi with bags that looked to be heavy. She was assisted by the young boys who carry luggage. They put the bags in front of Cairo Bank. The woman said she had no money and left the bags behind to go and look for money,” he said.

Mr Muhammad said the woman, who spoke Kiswahili, took long to return. He added that the police bomb squad with sniffer dogs arrived at the scene at 9:30am. Nothing harmful was detected from the bags.

“We…cordoned [off] the place and bags containing clothes were recovered and are currently kept at Central Police Station Kampala as we look for the owner,” Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire said.

Last week, there were bomb scares within Kampala metropolitan areas where the police responded to incidents that turned out to be false alarms.

Among them include the bomb scare at Akamwesi Shopping Mall in Kanyanya. It was reported that a bomb had exploded in the building, but the police only discovered a polythene bag with diapers when it responded.

Another bomb scare at Old Kampala opposite Gaddafi Mosque also turned out to be a false alarm.