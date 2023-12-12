Calls for unity as Bishop Irigei laid to rest in Ngora

Religious leaders and politicians in Teso have been urged to support retired bishops and clergy when they are still alive.

Minister of state for transport and works, Musa Ecweru, made the request during the burial of the retired Bishop Emeritus Thomas Edison Irigei at St. Philips Cathedral in Ngora District on Monday.

Irigei who served as the first bishop of Kumi Diocese between 2001 and 2019 succumbed to hypertension and diabetes on December 5 at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital.

Ecweru noted that religious leaders and politicians in Teso sub region only acknowledge the goodness of someone after they have died.

According to him, “most of the retired bishops and politicians have been neglected yet they diligently served the country.”

“Many of us here come to celebrate the life of the dead, but don't remember to visit them after they have retired, but this should end today,” he added.

Minister of Teso Affairs, Kenneth Ongola, encouraged Christians of Kumi Diocese to embrace unity.

Mr Ongola said Christians in the diocese are sowing seeds of disunity which is contrary to the teachings of the bible.

Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, who was the main celebrant assisted by bishops Michael Esakan and Kosea Odongo, asked Christians to renew their faith.

President Museveni in his remarks read by state minister for mineral development, Sidronius Okaasai Opolot, called on the religious leaders to foster unity among Christians .

“I remember the late was a peaceful and loving person, a good example to the Christians," Museveni said.