Calm streets in Masaka, Soroti as youth protest

Security personnel yesterday deployed countrywide to quell any likely demonstrations as youth protested what they called lack of will by the government to fight corruption.

In Masaka City, both the army and police deployed drones in the airspace to monitor and prevent youth from taking part in the anti-graft protests.

Some of the residents, including Arafat Lutwama, Alice Nannungi, a city woman council representing Nyendo-Mukungwe Municipality, and Muhammed Katugga, an aide to mayor Florence Namayanja, all criticised the heavy security presence, who beat up peaceful demonstrators.

“The war against corruption, which Mzee [President] Museveni declared is a mockery if he cannot allow citizens to express their disillusionment with that vice,” Ms Nanungi said.

But Southern Regional Police spokesperson Twaha Kasirye, defended the heavy security deployment, saying it was meant to deter wrong elements who could take advantage of a peaceful demonstration to cause mayhem in the area.

In Soroti, police deployed early in the morning but there was no sign of any protesters.

Mr Edison Obukulem, the spokesperson for East Kyoga police, said the deployment was done to have vehicles and trucks off the road to their allocated parks.