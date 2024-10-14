Camouflage uniform tailored for high-risk duties, UPS says

The Uganda Prisons Service (UPS) has revealed that its recently unveiled camouflage uniform is strictly for its men and women under the Safety and Security Unit.

The uniform, which was unveiled by prisons last week as Uganda Celebrated 62 years of Independence, features patterns of all UPS colours, including maroon, brown, and orange. It also has patches of black, which the prison spokesperson, Mr Frank Baine, described as a national colour, during an interview with this publication at the weekend.

Unknown to the public, the uniform attracted hundreds of reactions from the general public on social media platforms such as X, with some alleging that the Prisons Services was replacing its maroon uniform.

However, Mr Baine dismissed the allegations, emphasising that, "this uniform is not to replace the old uniforms, and its purpose is to serve a particular unit of the prisons, especially for the people who are in the field."

According to Mr Baine, the new uniform is meant for the UPS' Safety and Security Unit, which is in charge of escorting hardcore criminals, guarding of VVIPs, and ensuring security at the high and maximum prisons.

"The old uniform is a bit light and does not fit the nature of their work which involves maneuvering, but this new uniform will be convenient for them, even if it means to rolling in the bush,’’ he added.

Equally, Mr Baine refuted allegations of militarisation of the Prisons Services, saying "camouflaging of the uniform does not change the character of our men".