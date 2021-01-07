Campaign, vote for Museveni, soldier tells crime preventers

By Yahudu Kitunzi More by this Author

The commander of the Peace Support Operations and Training Centre (PSO-TC) under the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) in Nakaseke District, Brig Gen Bonny Walimbwa, has asked crime preventers to campaign and vote for President Museveni in the January 14 elections.

While addressing more than 2,000 crime preventers from Elgon, Bukedi, Sipi, and Teso sub-regions at Mbale Secondary school in Mbale City on Tuesday, Gen Walimbwa urged them to make sure the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party presidential candidate wins.

“Go and pour votes for Mr Museveni. Vote for a person who is ready to secure our future, so that we get milk. If you remove him from office then you will not get it,” he said.

He, however, cautioned them against engaging in violence and urged them to advise their colleagues against it.

“Some people cause violence because they want the Whites to come and help them,” he said.

The deputy national crime preventers coordinator, Mr Brian Mauso, said he is sure that President Museveni will win the January 14 election and asked the crime preventers to guard the votes.

“We’ll do all it takes to ensure Mr Museveni wins the election. We shall protect Uganda from thugs. We shall not allow violence in the country during and after the election,” Mr Mauso said.

He added: “We are NRM cadres and we cannot allow Mr Museveni to lose, that is why we only have NRM cadres in the crime preventer’s forum.”

The National Crime Preventers Forum (NCPF) boss, Mr Blaise Kamugisha, asked the crime preventers not to shy away from talking about the future because it has been secured already.

“Politics ends in a few days. We are engaging leaders of crime preventors,” he said.

The commandant of the Junior Non-Commissioned Officers training school in Jinja, Col Saad Kakemba, asked the crime preventers to protect government programmes which are meant to benefit the community.

Advertisement

Issue

This is, however, not the first time UPDF commanders have gone against the law and the Constitution to utter partisan statements.

While addressing the NRM party supporters at Kagyeyo Village in Nyakishenyi Sub-county, Rukungiri District at the weekend, the commander of Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Engineering Brigade, Brig Cyrus Bekunda Besigye, also said he was sure the President would win the elections.

In October last year, Brig Deus Sande, the commander of the UPDF Mechanised Brigade in Masaka District, said the army would not hand over power if President Museveni lost the January 14 elections.

The deputy UPDF spokesperson, Lt Col Deo Akiiki, when contacted declined to comment on the matter.

“The other day you reported about another UPDF soldier. What is the benefit of such stories. I am not going to give you a comment,” he said before referring our reporter to Brig Flavia Byekwaso, the army spokesperson.

However, Brig Byekwaso said she was in a meeting and unable to comment as well.

The law

However, UPDF officers taking sides during a political race is against the law as stated in the Political Parties and Organisations Act Section 16.

It states: “A member of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces, Uganda Police Force, the Uganda Prisons Service….. shall not (a) be a founder, promoter or other member of a political party or organisation; (b) hold office in a political party/organisation; (c) speak in public or publish anything involving matters of political or organisation controversy; or (d) engage in canvassing support of a political party or organisation or of a candidate standing for public election...”

The UPDF Act (3) 1(a) - Composition of the Defence Forces also indicates: “(1) There shall be armed forces to be known as the Uganda People’s Defence Forces ---(a) The UPDF shall be non-partisan, national character, patriotic, professional, disciplined, productive, and subordinate to civilian authority.”

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com