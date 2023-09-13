Campaigns close ahead of Hoima LC5 by-election

The 12-day campaign period for the Hoima District chairperson seat came to a close yesterday ahead of elections tomorrow.

Supporters of the different political parties have been traversing the district to drum up support for their candidates.

The position fell vacant following the death of Kadiri Kirungi on March 17 in a road crash at Mataagi Village in Bukomero Town Council, Kiboga District, on the Kampala-Hoima highway.

The Electoral Commission says all is set and materials have been delivered.

The campaign period commenced on September 1 and all candidates are optimistic that they will secure the support of 100,396 registered voters.

Five candidates are in the race. They are Mr Patrick Musinguzi of Forum for Democratic Change, (DFC), Mr Uthuman Mugisha Mubaraka (NRM), Mr Moses Aguuda (NUP) and Independent candidates Vincent Muhumuza and Lenox Mugume.

During campaigns, the candidates through their party leaders solicited for votes as they committed to ably represent their voters through following up on government expenditure.

On Monday, the National Unity Platform president, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, campaigned for Mr Aguuda and assured his party of victory.

The NRM national vice chairperson, Mr Moses Kigongo, too campaigned for the NRM candidate.

Other candidates also shared their manifestos for the voters to make a final choice.

Promises

In an interview with the Monitor yesterday, Mr Lenox Mugume (Independent) committed to ensure that the residents benefit from the various government programmes aimed at improving their livelihoods.

“People of Hoima need financial empowerment, they need a leader who will create opportunities to improve their livelihood,” he said.

Mr Musinguzi who contested for Bugahya County MP on an FDC ticket in 2021, and lost to Mr Pius Wakabi of NRM, said he would focus on addressing land grabbing in Kigorobya County, and tackling alleged corruption cases within the district administration.

NRM’s Mubaraka promised to ensure that residents obtain land titles to prevent unlawful evictions.

This is his first foray into active politics after working as an enrolled nurse at Kigorobya Health Centre IV in Hoima District.

NUP’s Aguuda’s focus is on securing a fair share of regional resources for the people of Hoima and addressing mismanagement issues that have plagued the district in previous years.

“This by-election is not about me or the people of Hoima, it is for all Ugandans because the issues affecting the people of Hoima affect other people from other districts, many people in Hoima have been oppressed by bad leadership, others their land is being grabbed,” he said.