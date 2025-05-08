Can govt climate fund save Bukedi’s vanishing wetlands?

Once a thriving ecosystem teeming with birdlife, fish, and lush vegetation, the wetlands of Bukedi Sub-region in eastern Uganda are now a patchwork of degraded land, suffocated by farming and human encroachment. As the early morning mist lifts, the full extent of the damage becomes clear—destruction largely driven by rice cultivation, which now accounts for about 80 percent of human activity in these wetlands.

Rice has become a staple food, especially in urban centres. The crop is also imported to meet diverse consumer preferences. Over the years, the interconnected wetlands across Budaka, Butaleja, Pallisa, Butebo, and Kibuku districts had remained relatively undisturbed.

Locals recall an era when wetlands were grassy, dotted with trees that stood undisturbed, providing shade, fresh air, and sustaining wildlife. Along the Namatala-Mpologoma wetland belt, stretching from Mbale downstream to Namutumba, the wind once whistled through trees that gracefully bent in its path. From Namatala and Naboa in Budaka to Tirinyi, wetlands once glowed green with thriving ecosystems.

A visit to several sites by the Daily Monitor revealed that these wetlands once supported a wide variety of trees, bird species, and animals, an authentic reflection of Uganda’s reputation as the “Pearl of Africa.” Today, that legacy is largely reduced to memory. The intensification of rice farming has led to significant wetland destruction, adversely affecting the local climate.

However, a government initiative is aiming to reverse that trend by providing communities with alternative sources of income. Through the Ministry of Water and Environment and with support from development partners such as the UNDP, Uganda launched an ambitious restoration programme under the Green Climate Fund (GCF). The project encourages communities to adopt sustainable livelihoods that do not depend on draining wetlands for rice farming.

New ventures

The GCF promotes ventures such as fish farming, poultry, and dairy farming. “These are viable income-generating alternatives that can reduce pressure on wetlands while sustaining local economies,” said Mr Mohammad Samuka, the Pallisa District natural resources officer. “We are not just telling farmers to stop wetland farming. We’re providing environmentally friendly and economically sustainable alternative; the goal is to make conservation beneficial to the communities,” he added. Mr Samuka explained that out of Pallisa’s total land area of 1,091sqkm, wetlands cover 333 sqkm. However, 265 sqkm of this has already been converted, with about 65 percent of wetland area cleared primarily for rice cultivation. “This destruction has worsened climate change. We must encourage our people to vacate wetlands and restore original vegetation,” he said, noting that alternative livelihood support has helped in early stages of wetland recovery in areas such as Mpologoma and Limoto.

Yet, challenges persist. “Every time these wetlands begin to recover, politicians mislead farmers into returning,” he said. Under the GCF, more than 100 people have benefited from dairy farming initiatives, 27 from macro-irrigation systems, and 77 from fish farming. According to Senior Wetlands Officer Abram Omasai, fish farmers have already earned Shs66.7 million in the first phase and Shs37 million in the second. “This proves the potential of these alternatives. These projects are key in our push to evict illegal wetland farmers,” Mr Omasai said. Pallisa alone produces about 345 metric tonnes of rice annually. However, scientists warn that rice farming emits significant greenhouse gases and may lead to nutrient deficiencies due to rising carbon dioxide levels. Pallisa District chairman Patrick Duchu said the restoration efforts have achieved significant success. “





Many wetlands have started to return to their original state because people voluntarily vacated after receiving alternative support,” he said, citing the restoration of a 3km stretch of Kasodo wetland. More than 300 beneficiaries in Kasodo received turkeys, goats, and in-calf heifers to support their livelihoods. In 2019, the Government of Uganda, in partnership with the World Bank, secured $6 billion from the GCF to support districts in adapting to and mitigating climate change. The funds are meant to support those who voluntarily leave wetlands by helping them transition into alternative livelihoods. At the official launch of the initiative in Limoto, Kibuku District, the then prime minister, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, stressed government’s commitment to restoring wetlands through alternative enterprises like poultry, livestock and fish farming. In Limoto, the newly established mini-irrigation scheme has significantly contributed to the wetland’s recovery. Resident District Commissioner Dhikusooka Magidu said most farmers have shifted from rice farming to fish farming, which is proving more profitable.

President Museveni, while on his Parish Development Model (PDM) tour, urged communities to embrace high-value alternatives like fish farming. Limoto wetland, which links Pallisa and Kibuku, covers 35 sq. km and was once a major source of livelihood through rice farming. But that dependency led to over-exploitation. Mr John Bosco Tekko, a resident of Akisim village in Butebo District, admitted: “We had no alternative but to farm in wetlands. But now, with government support, we’re starting to vacate.” Uganda’s population, currently at 45 million, is expected to hit 50 million by 2027. This growth has increased pressure on land, pushing communities into wetlands. According to the Ministry of Water and Environment, wetland coverage has dropped from 13 percent to just 8 percent of Uganda’s land surface. This depletion has led to longer dry spells, crop failures, and erratic rains that threaten lives and property.

In Butebo District, restoration efforts under the “Building Resilient Communities, Wetland Ecosystems, and Associated Catchments in Uganda” programme target over 6,000 farmers across several sub-counties.

“We’ve engaged communities from the demarcation stage. Now it’s time to vacate, or enforcement will follow,” said Mr Okia, a district official. Mr Max Ogwapeti, the LC2 chairperson of Akisim, said affected families will need PDM and Emyooga programmes to sustain themselves. “We know removing people from wetlands may cause hardship, including school dropouts. But the long-term goal is to preserve these vital ecosystems,” he said. Clan leader Lawrence Opolot called the restoration long overdue. “These wetlands were completely destroyed. Communities mismanaged them, causing adverse climate effects. We must educate people about the importance of wetlands,” he said. He encouraged the sustainable use of riverbanks and reforestation.

Appeal

The Butebo District Vice Chairperson, Mr Michael Natulya, speaking on behalf of Chairman James Okurut, urged affected communities to embrace the restoration programme. “The government has good intentions, both socially and environmentally. We’ve had no conflicts with Pallisa over these wetlands. Let’s focus on solutions,” he said. He called on the government to provide more alternative projects and emphasised the need for community sensitisation and tree planting. The government plans to reclaim more than 1,900 hectares of wetland encroached on by rice farmers. Support in the form of fish farming, poultry, and horticulture is being extended to ease the transition. District Environment Officer Mohammed Galya said community sensitisation meetings preceded evictions. Butebo District, with a population of 185,000 across 17 sub-counties, 61 parishes, and 213 villages, is one of the hardest-hit areas. The majority of its residents have long depended on wetlands for their livelihood.

08%

According to the Ministry of Water and Environment, wetland coverage has dropped from 13 percent in 1990 to just 8 percent of Uganda’s land surface.

About the fund

The Green Climate Fund (GCF) is a global initiative established under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to assist developing countries in adapting to the impacts of climate change and mitigating greenhouse gas emissions. In Uganda, the GCF has backed a national wetland restoration project valued at $6 billion. The programme aims to restore degraded wetlands by promoting sustainable alternative livelihoods such as fish farming, poultry, dairy production, and horticulture—providing communities with viable economic options that reduce pressure on fragile ecosystems.







