Can NRM recapture Kiboga Woman MP seat from NUP?

Once a firm National Resistance Movement (NRM) stronghold, Kiboga District now finds itself at a political crossroads as the 2026 General Elections draw near. The battle to reclaim the District Woman MP seat, currently held by Ms Christine Nakimwero Kaaya of the National Unity Platform (NUP), is shaping up as a key contest in the region. Kiboga’s two constituencies—Kiboga West and Kiboga East—remain in NRM hands, but losing the Woman MP seat in 2021 was a symbolic blow. As both NRM and NUP gear up for the election season, all eyes are on whether the ruling party can reverse its losses. In June, Ms Desire Muhooza, a former coordinator at Operation Wealth Creation (OWC), emerged as the NRM flagbearer after winning a tightly contested primary involving six candidates. Her candidacy has reinvigorated the party base, especially in the rural areas where NRM traditionally enjoys strong support.

“We have diagnosed the challenges facing Kiboga and we are offering solutions,” Ms Muhooza told Daily Monitor. “This is not just about politics; it’s about service delivery. Kiboga needs better roads, schools, and programmes for youth and women,” she added. Through her Muhooza Desire Development Foundation, she is channelling support to income-generating projects targeting women and youth. Her campaign emphasises household-level empowerment, agricultural inputs, and vocational skilling. “NRM supporters who had defected are returning. We are rebuilding unity,” she said. Her focus on reconciliation and grassroots mobilisation is seen as a deliberate move to heal divisions that enabled NUP’s 2021 victory.

One significant defector is Mr Sirajje Nkugwa, the former Kiboga LC5 chairperson, who returned to NRM recently along with several NUP supporters. His return is widely viewed as a morale boost for the ruling party. “NRM is the only party that can effectively lobby government to improve service delivery,” Mr Nkugwa said. “Kiboga remains underserved. We need to speak with one voice,” he added. Political watchers agree that the 2026 race won’t mirror the 2021 election. “This time, voters are looking at performance, not slogans,” said Ms Elizabeth Nalwadda, a retired teacher in Bukomero Sub-county. “People want leaders who can deliver services.”

Indeed, infrastructure gaps in Kiboga remain glaring. Many rural children trek long distances to reach secondary schools. In places such as Dwaniro Sub-county, residents still struggle with poor water access and unreliable electricity. “We appeal to the government to improve basic services,” said Ms Aidah Nabaggala, a resident of Dwaniro. Ms Muhooza promises to push for the full implementation of government policy that calls for at least one secondary school per sub-county and a primary school per parish. She insists an MP must be a strong advocate for the community. Her message appears to resonate. Mr John Nuwagira, a resident of Lwamata, said Ms Muhooza is seen as “a uniting force” and praised her efforts in supporting farmers and skilling youth.

“Many who had joined NUP are returning to NRM,” he said. Still, NUP remains confident in its support base, especially in urban centres like Bukomero, Lwamata, and Kiboga town councils, where it maintains strong grassroots networks. Incumbent MP Christine Nakimwero Kaaya, who also serves as Shadow Minister for Water and Environment, remains NUP’s unopposed flagbearer after sailing through the party primaries in June. “We are still facing poverty, poor service delivery, and dependency on handouts. This must change,” Ms Kaaya said in an interview. “We need principled leaders who advocate for real solutions,” she added. Ms Kaaya’s supporters argue that her track record in Parliament, especially her role in environmental advocacy and accountability, gives her an edge.

She remains popular among youth and progressive urban voters. Mr Jamil Sseremba, a youth mobiliser for NUP in Kiboga Town Council, acknowledged the growing challenge. “NRM has stepped up its rural mobilisation. We can’t afford to be complacent,” he said. He admitted that while NUP holds the urban vote, the rural population holds the numerical advantage in determining the district-wide Woman MP race. “We need to reach the grassroots,” he said. According to Mr John Lubwama, the vice chairperson of Bukomero Sub-county, the NRM has “learnt its lessons.” “In 2021, internal divisions weakened us.

This time, we are united,” he said. “Muhooza has galvanised support and brought back key people who had left. With this momentum, NRM has a real shot at reclaiming the Woman MP seat,” he added. Even some NUP insiders privately admit that their party’s limited resources and lack of aggressive rural campaigns could pose a risk. What’s clear is that Kiboga will be one of the most closely watched Woman MP races in 2026.

Looking back

In the 2021 elections, Christine Nakimwero Kaaya of the National Unity Platform (NUP) pulled off a surprise victory, defeating NRM’s candidate, Ruth Nankabirwa, to become the District Woman MP, marking a rare Opposition win in the NRM-dominated cattle corridor. Kaaya secured 24,767 votes, outpacing Nankabirwa’s 22,878 votes. Independent candidate Aisha Nakimuli trailed with 1,759 votes. Her win was attributed to growing discontent over service delivery, internal NRM wrangles, and strong youth mobilisation in urban centres like Kiboga Town Council, Bukomero, and Lwamata.



