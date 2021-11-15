Canada donates 1.9m doses of Covid vaccines to Uganda

A medical staff member prepares a syringe with a vial of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine on April 16, 2021. PHOTO/ AFP

By  Beatrice Nakibuuka

What you need to know:

  • Vaccination is key to protecting our children and ourselves and building safer communities and societies that are free from harmful vaccine-preventable diseases. 

The Ministry of Health on Saturday received a total of 1,904,140 doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine, donated by the Canadian government.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.