Cancer cases more than double in four years – UCI

Uganda Cancer Institute in Kampala.Officials have said the institute registered up to 7,000 new cases of cancer in 2021 which more than doubled the 3,000 cases it detected in 2018. PHOTO/ FILE

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • Ms Christine Namulindwa, the UCI spokesperson, said of the 7,000 new cases, 10 percent were children.

Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) has said it registered up to 7,000 new cases of cancer in 2021 which more than doubled the 3,000 cases it detected in 2018.
Officials told Monitor that the increase in cases is resulting in long waiting hours to access services due to limited facilities and specialists.

