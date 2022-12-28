Cancer couldn’t hold down Ntungamo’s Binyerere

Mr Emmanuel Binyerere, 68, who lived with cancer for more than two decades, has bowed out.

Binyerere passed on at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital on December 24 and was laid to rest on December 26 at his home in Kabagyenda Village, Kikoni Ward in Ntungamo Municipality.

A victim of breast cancer, he had been undergoing treatment since 1999, including a surgery to remove his breast in 2017. He endured several chemotherapy treatment sessions at Mbarara and Mulago hospitals.

“While he had a lot of pain, he lived on hope. He was determined that he would defeat cancer at one point. He followed every advice from medics, used a lot of herbs and ensured that he got all the available knowledge on how to manage cancer. He would ask every cancer victim we met at different hospitals how they were managing it. It’s unfortunate we lost him.” Ms Jovia Binyerere, his wife told mourners during his burial.

Binyerere grew different herbs on half an acre. He used the herbs to relieve pain caused by the cancer.

He received chemotherapy treatment for eight years and was also using different cancer drugs to reduce the effect of the breast cancer and other cancers that later developed in his body.

In an interview with the Monitor in October 2020, he said he was determined to fight on.

His young brother, Mr Yona Binyerere, praised him for being a fearless fighter against cancer and for being innovative.

“I have hopes that he discovered a lot in the field of cancer management during the time he suffered. I believe if documented, this will have a breakthrough in herbal and medical management of cancers,” Mr Yona told mourners.

Former Ntungamo District chairman Denis Singahache said Binyerere was a development-oriented person whose zeal to contribute to development of Ntungamo Town never burnt out even in sickness.

“He is one of the greatest founders of Ntungamo. He cherished life, development and education. Even on his sick bed, he raised a storeyed building that is almost complete. He saw what would be missing in Ntungamo and tried to develop it,” Mr Singahache said.

He was one of the biggest land owners and developers in Ntungamo. He was the proprietor of Muko Investments that included Muko Hotel, Muko Hall, Muko Garage and owned a number of housing estates.

Binyerere, a trained mason, was also a leader during his life. He was an LC1 chairman, LC2 chairman, and a district councillor representing Ntungamo Town Council and later representing Central Division in the same district council until he retired in 2021 following a long illness.