Cancer Institute warns against home test kits as palliative care gaps persist

The Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) has warned Ugandans against relying on at-home cancer test kits, stressing that professional medical screenings remain the only reliable way to detect the disease early.

Mr Benjamin Mwesige, the head of research at UCI, said while the kits may appear convenient and could reduce hospital queues, their lack of standardization poses serious risks.

“Cancer is complex and interconnected, requiring thorough assessment for proper diagnosis. Inconsistent results can delay treatment and push patients into late stages when options are limited,” he explained.

Speaking at the launch of the 5th Uganda Conference on Cancer and Palliative Care on August 16, UCI executive director Dr Jackson Orem acknowledged both the progress and persistent challenges in cancer treatment. The conference is scheduled for September 10–12 under the theme “Embracing uniqueness and empowering communities.”

“We have had experience in the past, and all those experiences have actually been helping us to fine-tune our approach as far as the areas are concerned. In most countries, cancer is a very expensive disease, with people paying for treatment out of pocket. The fact that availability of inputs, like for instance drugs, at the Uganda Cancer Institute at any one time is between 85 to 90 percent of essential anticancer [drugs], is a miracle that most other countries would love to see, but we are seeing it live here in Uganda,” Dr Orem said.

He added that Uganda already has a functional regional cancer centre in Gulu, with three more under development in Mbale, Arua, and Mbarara. “Government funding has been secured to operationalize them within the next two to three years,” he noted.

Ms Getrude Nakigudde, a breast cancer survivor of 23 years, will lead a delegation of fellow survivors to share personal stories of stigma, challenges, and the recovery journey at the upcoming 5th Uganda Cancer Conference. PHOTO/SYLIVIA NAMAGEMBE

Despite these strides, Uganda continues to register between 34,000 and 36,000 new cancer cases annually, with more than 24,000 deaths.

Yet, according to Dr Orem, only 20 percent of patients reach UCI for treatment. “Early detection, adherence to therapy, and palliative care are vital, as 30 percent of cancers are preventable, 30 percent curable, and 30 percent manageable,” he added.

On behalf of civil society, the Palliative Care Association of Uganda (PCAU) highlighted the heavy toll borne by families supporting patients.

“Many families carry a heavy caregiving burden managing severe pain, emotional distress, stigma and economic hardship that come with a cancer diagnosis,” said PCAU executive director Mr Mark Mwesiga.

He pointed out that around 500,000 Ugandans need palliative care annually, but only 10–11 percent access it, even though accredited facilities exist in 107 districts.

“Palliative care is not only for those at the end of life but also for patients from the moment of testing, to improve quality of life through pain relief, psychological support and dignity in care. This also extends to other life-threatening diseases,” he said.

Officials urged Ugandans to adopt healthier lifestyles, go for regular medical check-ups, and share patient stories to boost awareness and early detection.