Cancer survival rate increases among children, says expert

Children who survived cancer with their parents at the Mulago Hospital paediatric ward in Kampala yesterday during celebrations to mark the International Childhood Cancer Day. PHOTO | STEPHEN OTAGE

By  JANE NAFULA 

What you need to know:

  • Cases in Africa. The Global Hope Programme manager, Ms Michelle  Mugyenyi, said in  sub-Saharan Africa, it is estimated that 240,000 children develop cancer annually with more than 100,000 deaths reported annually. 
  • This is mainly attributed to lack of awareness of childhood cancer which is often referred late, scarcity of anti-cancer medicines, and lack of financial support among others.


The survival rate of children who are diagnosed with different types of child cancers in Uganda is on the rise. 

