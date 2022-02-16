Cancer survival rate increases among children, says expert

The survival rate of children who are diagnosed with different types of child cancers in Uganda is on the rise.

It is estimated that the survival rate of such children has increased from 30 percent in 2019 to about 73 percent to date.

This means that at least seven out of 10 children who are diagnosed with cancer will survive when they receive appropriate and timely medical care.

A paediatric haematologist for Global Hope Centre at Mulago National Referral hospital, Dr Peter Wasswa, said children who are diagnosed with cancer and are started on treatment in the early stages, especially the first and second stages, have higher chances of surviving compared to those who seek medical care in the third and fourth stages when the disease is in its advanced stage.

“When children seek early diagnosis and complete their treatment, there is a higher chance for them to survive and even get cured,” he said.

Dr Wasswa revealed this during the celebrations to mark this year’s International Childhood Cancer Day organised by Global Hope Centre in partnership with Mulago Hospital yesterday.

During the celebrations, child cancer survivors and children who had completed cancer treatment received certificates of bravery.

Dr Wasswa, however, noted that although the survival rate was on the rise, the number of children that are diagnosed with cancer was worrying.

“Increasingly, we are seeing many children with cancer. This could be because we are diagnosing more children or because majority of our population are children. At Mulago alone, we see about 250 children with cancer every year and this is just a tip of the iceberg. Ideally, we would be seeing about 1,000 cases if most of the cases were being reported to the hospital,” he said.

According to Dr Wasswa, cancer can develop in any part of the body and the common types among children include Leukaemia, brain tumour cancer of lymphatic glands, cancer of the bones, cancer of the eyes, and cancer of the kidneys.

Leukaemia is the commonest type and it accounts for a third of cancer cases among children.

Dr Wasswa advised parents and guardians to always seek timely and appropriate medical care whenever their children present any signs and symptoms of sickness.

“If you have a child who is sick, take them to see a doctor who will refer you to the hospital that will give your child the right care and treatment and save lives. Many of the childhood cancers present signs and symptoms that are similar to other childhood diseases. Always watch out for signs such as anaemia, fever, among others, have a discussion with a doctor immediately,” he said.

Dr Wasswa also said more than 80 percent of children cancers are curable, especially in the western countries but he added that most of the cancers that they see in Ugandan children are curable.

“Some of the reasons why children don’t get cured is because they come in late because they are always hesitant because they have been told that cancer has no cure. There also other barriers into bringing children to hospital, including some of the tests to confirm cancer particular upcountry are not available.

“However, we encourage all families and health workers that if you have a child you suspect to have cancer have a discussion with us. When they come here, we test them for free. Investigations, treatment and the care they get is free,” the paediatric haematologist added.

Dr Wasswa said for the last three years, Global Hope Programme supported by Taxes Children’s Hospital has partnered with Mulago Hospital, provided care and treatment to more than 800 children with cancer and about half of them have been cured and many are still on treatment.

The Global Hope Programme manager, Ms Michelle Mugyenyi, said completing cancer treatment is the first step towards cure.







