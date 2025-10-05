Hello

Candidates urged to maintain discipline ahead of UCE exams

Students of St Mary's College Rushoroza in Kabale after the celebration of their Patron Saint on Sunday. Photo | Israel Alex Ahumuza

By  Israel Alex Ahumuza

With just a week to go before the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examinations, candidates have been urged to maintain discipline in preparation for their final exams.

The call was made on Sunday by Rev. Fr. Augustine Tumushime, Rector of St. Paul's Minor Seminary Rushoroza, during a Mass held at St. Mary's College Rushoroza in Kabale.

Reflecting on the importance of discipline, Rev. Fr. Tumushime emphasised that good behaviour and focus are key to success in academics and life.

"In the world we live in today, lacking faith makes us a danger to our communities," he warned, encouraging students to believe and trust in the Lord. He assured them that with faith, they can overcome all earthly challenges.

The Headteacher of St. Mary's College Rushoroza, Christopher Monday, also addressed the learners, urging them to set clear goals and stay focused as they approach the exams. He encouraged them to think about what they want to achieve and work towards their goals.

However, Philbert Baguma, General Secretary of the Uganda National Teachers' Union (UNATU), raised concerns about the status of teachers. He stated that neither students nor teachers will proceed with the forthcoming exams until the government fulfills its promise to enhance teachers' salaries.

"Teachers have endured mistreatment and neglect for too long, maintaining peace despite the government's failure to support them," Baguma said.

He warned that the long-term effects of the industrial action on students' education will be profound and damaging. Baguma urged parents, teachers, and the government to take responsibility before it's too late, warning that the next generation will hold them accountable for the consequences.

The event took place at the school premises in the Southern Division of Kabale Municipality, serving as a reminder to students to stay focused and work hard in preparation for their exams.



