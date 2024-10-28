Candidates without continuous assessment scores to miss grades- Uneb

The Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) has revealed that 80 percent of schools have submitted continuous assessment for senior four candidates.

Senior four candidates started writing their final examinations on October 14, and are expected to complete on November 8 for the New Lower Secondary Curriculum, and November 15 for the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) transitional examinations based on the old curriculum.

This is the first group of learners to sit examinations under the New Lower Secondary Curriculum.

Data from Uneb shows that 379,620 candidates are sitting this year’s UCE examinations where 369,477 candidates are sitting under the New Lower Secondary Curriculum and 10,143 candidates are sitting under the transitional examinations.

The Continuous Assessment contributes 20 percent to the final cycle of assessment.

In 2020, the government implemented the new lower secondary curriculum. To this effect, UNEB said written examinations would account for up to 80 percent of the final assessment while the other 20 percent would come from continuous assessment.

The board has set October 30 as the deadline for the submission of the continuous assessment marks for the learners.

“Candidates without project work and continuous assessment scores in any of the subjects offered shall not be graded,” Ms Jennifer Kalule Musamba, the spokesperson of the board told journalists in Kampala on Monday.

She added: “The board has set up a rapid response team to support schools to effectively submit scores and project work of their candidates in time. We urge all the remaining schools to abide by the deadline.”

Ms Kalule revealed that the past two weeks of the examination period ended successfully without major setbacks.

“Today being the start of the third week of examinations, the new curriculum candidates started with Biology practical in the morning, proceeded by Literature in Swahili in the afternoon. The transitional candidates started by writing Christian Religious Education and Islamic Religious Education in the morning followed by Commerce in the afternoon,” she said.

She said preparations for the Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) for 2024 that are due next week are in high gear.