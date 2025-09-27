CANEX helps creatives add to their bottom line

In 2020, the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) established the Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) programme with a $500m (Shs1.7 trillion) commitment. Kanayo Awani, the executive vice president of the lender, says it was, at the time, “a bold step.”

He added: “The demand was extraordinary. So, we doubled the creative economy facility to $1b (Shs3.5 trillion) in 2022. Last year, right here in Algiers, at CANEX WKND 2024, we doubled our commitment once again to $2b (Shs7 trillion) over the next three years. With over $600m (Shs2 trillion) in a dynamic pipeline spanning film, music, fashion, visual arts, and sports, the bank is backing projects from as small as $2m (Shs7b) to over $150m (Shs522b).”

Among the pathways opened up are the Music Cookout, delivered, Awani discloses, in collaboration with Grammy Award-winning producer Vincent Berry III.

“More than 350 aspiring songwriters have sharpened their craft through our Music Cookout,” he told Saturday Monitor, adding:“Simultaneously, over 150 musicians have participated in the CANEX Music Factory, an initiative that has already produced two full albums, now streaming on all major platforms.”

For Oscar Sibonginkosi Mdlongwa, the South African affectionately known as Oskido, whose many hats worn include being a recording artiste, DJ, record producer and businessman, the three years spent at the CANEX Music Factory have been invaluable.

“We went to Ivory Coast and we discovered some artistes. I think the biggest one has been Reine [Ablaa] from Ivory Coast,” Oskido revealed, adding: “We collaborated with Reine, where she brought Ivorian influence and we brought in our South African influence to produce or music.”

In full voice

Ablaa, celebrated for channelling her Baoulé musical heritage into contemporary Afro House music, is a success story that affirm’s the CANEX Music Factory’s status as a tangible pathway for emerging talent. Singing in her native Baoulé language, Ablaa brings authenticity and vibrancy to her sound.

“I was determined to sing in my ethnic Baoulé language. I wanted to show that language is not a barrier. And I’m doing a kind of style that is not known in my country. I was ready to suffer and struggle in order to proceed,” the Ivorian singer said.

“With CANEX, I have learnt that you are not just a singer, just to sing. They see you as a professional. I have now started working on my numbers because I didn’t know how to do that before. It’s quite difficult. When you are working with people like Oskido and his team, you learn a lot,” she added.

The music business chain is one that involves composers, instrumentalists, record studios, distribution, and copyright societies, among others.

“When a song is developed, we can agree in terms of the split sheet. If you did the music, and I did the lyrics, we can agree that we share 50-50 in terms of the composition of the music. A publisher who can take care of that,” Oskido said.

“So that when the song is played on radio or used in a movie, and when they are paying money (royalties), they’re going to ask who the composers are. So, it’s going to be you and me, but they’re going to ask for the percentage. When the song is streaming on Spotify or whatever, that is another revenue stream, which calls for our distribution agreement,” Oskido added.

Managers take up an important place in the music business chain. Once a booking is secured, the stage is set for the manager to shine.

“The mistake most artistes in Africa make is to take their friends as managers […] You need someone who’s a lawyer who can look at your books. I mean, who can look at your contracts. You need someone who can do your accounting. It’s a chain. It’s an ecosystem,” Oskido noted.

Cut above the rest

The CANEX programme has also held the hand of other creatives on the African continent such as fashion designers. “I have had to re-evaluate everything about my business. You know, a lot of times, we are carried away with the glitz and glamour of fashion, and we really forget the business side of it,” Kibonen Nfi, a Cameroonian fashion designer, who now has a working understanding with Mojisola Hunponu-Wusu’s WoodHall Capital (Nigeria), told Saturday Monitor.

“Through working with WoodHall, I had to go back to school. I had to learn my numbers. I had to figure it out from end to end. Creativity is just one of them. But being bankable, being investable, is what I have learnt from CANEX. I had to go back to the drawing board. I had to know my finances,” she added.

Hunponu-Wusu is a distinguished businesswoman, philanthropist, and investment banking expert with a career spanning more than 25 years. As the founder and chief executive officer of Woodall Capital International and its philanthropic arm, the Woodall Capital Foundation, Hunponu-Wusu has made remarkable strides in both business and charitable sectors.

“CANEX gives us the authenticity that the Paris Fashion show gives the French, and the US fashion shows give the Americans, and the London Fashion Week gives the British. CANEX is our own response to every time we’ve had to jump on somebody else’s bandwagon to be recognised, this is us, and this is for us,” Hunponu-Wusu said.

“We feel that creatives are focused more on fame than actually scaling and building structures, we can get in the room with them, work with them by going through the full spectrum of how to structure their accounts, cash flows, and being patient,” Hunponu-Wusu added.

Afreximbank’s Awani says the lender is intentional about shaping and strengthening Africa’s fashion ecosystem.

“Through our CANEX Presents Africa platform, we provide capacity-building opportunities led by industry experts and connect African luxury brands to global market opportunities.

Our partnerships with leading international trade platforms, including Portugal Fashion Week, Coterie (New York), Tranoï (Paris Fashion week), and Japan Fashion Week, have accelerated the growth of participating brands, enhancing both their visibility and brand equity on the world stage,” Awani told Saturday Monitor.

“Since its inception, the programme has supported over 100 designers from 34 African and Diasporan countries, enabling African brands to be stocked by prestigious international retailers across Japan, Germany, the UAE, France, and the USA to name a few.

CANEX is breaking barriers and creating new pathways for African creative entrepreneurs. Just a few weeks ago, African fashion brands were featured at the iconic Galeries Lafayette in Paris, through the Africa Now pop-up store, bringing African luxury directly to global consumers,” she added.

Opportunities galore

David Kusi Boye-Doe, founder and creative leader of Ghanaian Afro-luxurious, as well as the ethical brand, Boyedo, is a testament to the programme’s ability to crack open opportunities. The Ghanaian won Best Collection at the Afri Fashion Awards 2024 in Lagos, Nigeria. In 2023, he was named as one of the top 30 next-gen African creatives and visionaries by Trace and Johnny Walker Africa. “Before I got in contact with CANEX, I had done the Arise Fashion Week in Lagos, and Glitz Fashion Week in Accra, but I had not done anything beyond Africa. When I got in touch with CANEX, that changed everything through the exposure and sponsorship to participate in international fashion markets,” Boye-Doe, who had previously only exhibited his garments in Africa, said.

“They,” he added of CANEX, “took us to the Portugal Fashion Week, and the response was amazing. Because it’s not just numbers. In public relations, I got featured in the Vogue Italy magazine, and on a lot of other platforms, and these are some of the things that build your portfolio to be recognised by the Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH) Prize. And after that, I got selected into the Chanel and Street Show in Paris. And, I mean, every designer’s dream is to be in Paris.”

According to the Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, Wamkele Mene, the historic trade agreement that is intentional about creating a single market for 55 African Union member countries is music to the ears of African creatives.

Another important tool, he adds is “we offer the protocol of digital trade to enable [creatives] to reach markets across the African continent, business connectivity, leveraging on the digital ecosystem to reach new markets and to ensure that you flourish in the AfCFTA market.”

The International Festival of Contemporary Art (FCA), in collaboration with the Algerian Agency for Cultural Outreach (AARC), presented the collective exhibition titled ‘African Imprints,’ as part of the CANEX 2025 programme. It attracted 17 artists from across Africa.

Indelible mark

African Imprints is not merely a title; it is an expression of a profound sense of belonging to the African continent – a continent that has endured challenges and crises throughout history, yet has continually risen through the resilience of its people and the creativity of its artists, according to the curatorial statement.

This exhibition reflects the power of art as a space that transcends divisions and as a voice capable of transforming pain into beauty, struggle into creativity, and difference into harmony. Each artwork bears the unique imprint of its creator, and together they weave a broader human tapestry that reveals the unity of the African spirit in all its diversity, the statement adds.

Organised by Afreximbank, African Union Commission (AUC) and AfCFT Secretariat, Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) is intended to provide a unique platform for facilitating trade and investment information exchange in support of increased intra-African trade and investment, especially in the context of implementing AfCFTA. This year’s CANEX programme included in-depth conversations, an electric fashion show, and a mega concert. It attracted creative economy stakeholders from across the continent and diaspora, representing a diverse range of creative sectors.

The event was focused on creating networking opportunities not only among creatives but also between creatives, buyers, and investors. From renowned artists to influential entrepreneurs, these industry experts shared their experiences and strategies for success in the creative economy.