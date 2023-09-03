Captivating poetry anthology launched

The literary world recently converged at the National Theatre for the launch of Bernard Mujuni’s latest work, The Rabbit on the Pulpit.

Mr Mujuni, who is a commissioner of equity and rights in the Gender, Labour and Social Development ministry, put together an anthology that traverses past and contemporary African life. It was warmly received at the National Theatre last weekend by an audience whose vibrant tapestry of literary passion and creative expression was almost palpable.

As a fitting prelude to the anthology’s theme, “Anthology of Past and Contemporary African Life,” a stimulating panel discussion unfolded at the onset. Esteemed panelists included Sheila Ajok Lubangakene, a celebrated award-winning author and communication specialist; David Martin Aliker P’ Ocitti, an accomplished writer with four published books; and Aggrey Nshekanabo, an esteemed editor and writer. Philip Matogo adeptly moderated the discussion, delving into pivotal subjects such as bridging the gap between contemporary arts and modern times, the challenges of authorship, and literature’s transformative role in society.

Following this enriching dialogue, the event transitioned into a dynamic theatrical representation of The Rabbit on the Pulpit. Accomplished actors, led by the talents of Alex Kitaka, Hawa Kimbugwe, and Davis Nsubuga, brought the pages of Mujuni’s book to life on the stage.

“I was motivated to employ poetry as a tool to dismantle societal barriers and contribute to the advancement of our society’s knowledge and appreciation of its distinct identity,” Mr Mujuni told his audience.

Justice Ralph Ochan, a distinguished public servant and former chairman of the Public Service Commission, paid tribute to Mr Mujuni’s literary prowess.