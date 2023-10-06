Car parking chaos exposes Arua City’s poor planning

A cross the streets of Arua City right from the Avenue, Adumi, Rhino Camp, Go down and Idi Amin streets, there is unregulated parking of cars, boda-boda cyclists and trucks, which has narrowed the roads.

The situation remains the same on Lemerijoa Road where there are roadside vendors, making it difficult for pedestrians and cars to move without any hurdles.

The already narrow roads have become hot spots for accidents as the drivers, pedestrians and motorists attempt to negotiate and manoeuvre through the roads due to double parking.

The carriageway and pedestrian lanes have become narrow and littered by cars that are parked on the streets coupled with the high population in the city.

One of the drivers, who regularly parks on the streets, Mr Salim Ali, on Monday, said: “We are forced to park on the streets because there are no provisions for parking. Sometimes you cannot get parking space and drive to places that are not meant for parking.”

He said Arua City authorities should regulate storied buildings to have ground parking in order to salvage the situation. “Those walking do not have adequate space because even the boda boda men park on the paths. This has not been regulated. We need a well-planned city,” he said.

Ms Joyce Avako, a car owner, said she fears parking in the city centre and added: “When I want to do transactions, most times, I leave the car in the office and use boda bodas because I want to avoid my car getting scratched. I spent about Shs700,000 to fix a scratch on my car recently and the boda boda man went away unnoticed.”

She said the problem is more pronounced on Adumi Road where numerous trucks park on both sides to off-load goods.

The City Physical Planner, Mr Moses Findru, said: “With the growing population and unplanned buildings, we shall not have sufficient space for parking. The dual carriageways should be widened so that trucks can be diverted to leave other cars on a different road.”

In 2020, the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) estimated the mid-year population to be 72,400.

Statistics from the Planning Office indicate that the 2023 population projection for Arua City is at 361,400.

Arua City has a strategic location and a trade route between Uganda, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo facilitates cross-border trade, labour mobility flow.

The street parking mess is compounded by the increasing number of vehicles from DR Congo. The traders and other Congo and South Sudan nationals depend heavily on goods and social amenities from Arua city.

This, according to the City planning authorities demand for re-planning of the roads. The improved road network has increased the volume of trade within the region as well as across the borders. The city is a regional trade hub where several people drive to it to access several services.