Carbon credits: Paying farmers to save the earth

For generations, farmers have cultivated the land, their livelihoods directly tied to the soil and the skies. Now, a new opportunity is emerging – one that not only restores degraded land and helps adapt to climate change but also generates income: carbon credits. While the term may sound technical, its essence is simple. Farmers can be paid for helping the planet breathe easier. As climate shocks intensify and weather patterns become unpredictable, programmes such as Trees for Global Benefits (TGB), the Uganda Carbon and Coffee Project (UCCP), and Restore Africa are promoting climate-smart agriculture and land restoration. By integrating trees into farmlands through woodlots and agroforestry, farmers are tapping into what some call “green gold.”

What are carbon credits?

Think of a tree as a natural air filter. As it grows, it absorbs carbon dioxide (CO₂) – the main greenhouse gas driving climate change – and stores it in its wood, roots, and leaves. A carbon credit represents one tonne of CO₂ either removed from the atmosphere or prevented from release. When farmers plant and care for trees, they create these “carbon sinks.” Polluting companies or organisations can then purchase credits to offset their emissions. This turns sustainable farming into an income-generating venture that benefits both farmers and the planet.

Calculating the credits

The process starts with registration. Farmers enrol in projects such as Restore Africa and sign “carbon development agreements.” These documents clarify ownership of the trees, benefits, and “carbon rights” – meaning farmers keep control over both the trees and credits generated on their land. Next, experts measure the trees planted. This is not simply counting but involves assessing species, growth rates, and age. Different species absorb CO₂ differently, and older trees store more. Verification follows. Independent auditors confirm that the carbon captured is genuine, permanent, and additional – that is, it would not have happened without the project. Farmers are often trained to help record growth and maintain basic data.

Finally, once sequestration is verified, carbon credits are issued and sold on global markets. Farmers receive a share of the proceeds. Ms Charlotte Akansasira, a community-based officer with Restore Africa, explains: “We tell them how that carbon will be measured … how the measurements will be used to compute the carbon that will be turned into cash.” Mr Chris Armitage, the CEO of the Global EverGreening Alliance, says the “lion’s share” – almost half the benefits – goes directly to smallholder farmers, with the remainder covering administration, verification, and market costs.

Which trees work best?

A tree’s ability to absorb CO₂ depends on its species, age, health, and environment. Fast-growing trees capture more carbon in early years, while long-lived species lock it away for centuries. The Trembesi or “rain tree” (Samanea saman), with its vast canopy, can reportedly absorb up to 28.5 tonnes annually. Eucalyptus grows quickly and sequesters efficiently, but consumes large amounts of water. Poplars and Douglas firs also absorb well, while mahogany and oak, though slower-growing, store carbon for much longer periods. Mangroves, meanwhile, are coastal champions, storing vast carbon stocks in both trees and surrounding soils.

Field officers generally encourage native species. “While we support farmers in choosing trees that align with their goals, we strongly encourage indigenous species,” says Akansasira. “They are better adapted to our climate and soil, contribute to biodiversity, and ultimately make more stable carbon sinks,” she adds.

When do farmers see benefits? Carbon credits are a long-term investment. Farmers usually receive payments only after several years, once trees are large enough for accurate measurement. “Carbon is something you cannot quantify right now. But in future, it depends on how much care they [farmers] have given to their trees and how much the trees have grown,” notes Akansasira.

Restore Africa began planting trees in western Uganda in 2023. First payouts are expected several years later, often every five to 10 years. Payments are delivered via mobile money or direct bank transfers, ensuring accessibility. “It requires patience and dedication, but the rewards for the farmers and our planet are truly worth the wait,” adds Carrie Beaumont, chief of party for Restore Africa. Beyond cash, the credits offer resilience. Payouts can cover school fees, farm investments, or small businesses, helping farmers buffer climate risks. Projects also provide training on managing tree health and minimising risks like drought or disease.

The carbon market

The idea of carbon credits dates back to the Kyoto Protocol in 1997, though early offset schemes began in the 1980s. In Africa, the landmark Kenya Agricultural Carbon Project (KACP) launched in 2009, supporting more than 21,000 farmers. Today, agricultural and forestry carbon projects are funded by governments, international organisations, private foundations, and corporations. The World Bank’s Bio-Carbon Fund, Climate Asset Management, and Livelihoods Carbon Funds are among key backers, often supported by global brands like Danone, Schneider Electric, and Mars. The global market for agricultural and land-use credits was valued at $5.83 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to $20.79 billion by 2029.

Average credit prices hover around $4.8 (Shs17,000) per tonne, though quality and type can alter value. China leads the market in Asia-Pacific, while Africa is making strides. Mozambique became the first African nation to receive a World Bank payment in 2021 – $6.4 million for verified emission reductions. Kenya’s KACP has channelled 80 percent of revenues directly to farmers.

Uganda’s initiatives

In Uganda, beyond the Restore Africa programme, other notable initiatives are helping farmers integrate trees into their landscapes and benefit from carbon credits.One such programmme is Trees for Global Benefits (TGB). Initiated by the Environmental Conservation Trust of Uganda (ECOTRUST) in 2003, TGB is a long-running cooperative carbon offsetting scheme. It has successfully engaged thousands of smallholder farmers across over 14 districts, leading to the planting of millions of trees. Farmers participating in TGB projects often retain the carbon rights and receive a significant portion of the income generated from credit sales. Beyond carbon payments, TGB also supports farmers in accessing credit and diversifying their incomes through ventures such as honey production.

Another initiative is The Uganda Carbon and Coffee Project (UCCP). This collaborative effort, involving ECOTRUST and the Ankole Coffee Producers Cooperative Union (ACPCU), specifically focuses on linking smallholder coffee farmers to carbon credit production and sales. Its core aim is to improve livelihoods and climate resilience within coffee farming systems by enhancing carbon sequestration through sustainable practices, thereby providing an additional income stream to over 3,000 farmers.

These programmes are crucial in demonstrating how local actions by farmers can contribute to global climate goals while providing tangible economic benefits.

As Jonathan Muriuki, Restore Africa Regional Programme Director, emphasises: “For every investment of about $1 (3,600) in land restoration, you get outputs in rewards of about $7 (Shs25,000).”

The bigger picture

Carbon credits are not a silver bullet. The global market is still young, prices fluctuate, and farmers must commit for decades. Yet they represent a rare alignment of ecology and economy. The credits are designed to be part of these rewards, making land restoration not just an environmental imperative, but also an economically viable strategy for Ugandan farmers, connecting their local efforts to a global movement for a healthier planet. By planting trees, Ugandan farmers are both fighting climate change and opening a steady revenue stream. As Akansasira puts it: “It depends on how much care they have given to their trees.”

With patience, the “green gold” of carbon credits could secure both Uganda’s environment and its farmers’ futures – one tree at a time.

CARBON CREDITS: A QUICK GUIDE

What are they?

Carbon credits are a way to put a value on efforts to reduce greenhouse gases. One carbon credit equals one tonne of carbon dioxide (CO2) removed from the atmosphere or prevented from being released.

How farmers earn them

When farmers plant and nurture trees (in woodlots or through agroforestry), these trees absorb CO2 as they grow. This act of ‘‘carbon sequestration’’ generates carbon credits. The more trees, and the healthier they are, the more carbon they can store.

The financial link

Companies or organisations that want to reduce their environmental footprint can buy these carbon credits. This creates a market where farmers are compensated for the valuable ecological service they provide.

Long-term benefit

Earning carbon credits is a long-term investment. Farmers typically begin to see financial benefits once the trees are established and have visibly started sequestering carbon. Payments usually follow a cycle of several years as the carbon absorption is measured and verified. It’s a steady stream of income that grows with your trees.

Why indigenous trees?

Projects often encourage indigenous tree species. These trees are naturally adapted to the local climate, making them more resilient and effective at long-term carbon storage. They also support local biodiversity and overall ecosystem health.

Carbon credits in numbers:

The global market for carbon credits was estimated at $5.83 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $20.79 billion by 2029. The global pool of over 2.1 billion carbon credits have been issued since the 2016 Paris Agreement.



