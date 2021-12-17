Cardinal Wamala celebrates 95th birthday

Emmanuel Cardinal Wamala on Wednesday celebrated his 95th birthday. The colourful ceremony was organised at his ancestral home in Kamaggwa Village in Kyotera District.

Bishop Anthony Zziwa, the chairperson of the Uganda Episcopal Conference, who was the main celebrant at the thanksgiving Mass, urged believers to emulate Cardinal Wamala who is a humble person and a believer who always puts God first in whatever he does.

“Our Cardinal also has exceptional leadership skills that have supported growth and development of the Catholic faith. We all very well know that he was a Bishop and later the Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese,” he said.



Cardinal Wamala also used the same function to celebrate his 40 years of episcopal services, having become the first Bishop of Kiyinda-Mityana Diocese on November 22, 1981.

Emanuel Cardinal Wamala was born on December 15, 1926, at Bugere Village to the late Cosmas Kyagera and late Tereza Namayanja before the family relocated to Kamaggwa Village, located about 8 kilometres away.

He joined Bukalasa Seminary in 1942 and was later ordinated as a priest in 1957 in Rome Italy.

He was the first black Catholic priest to serve as Makerere University Chaplain, the obligation he held until he was appointed the Vicar General of Masaka Diocese.

In his speech, Cardinal Wamala thanked God for the good life, adding that in his family of eight siblings, he is the only one still living.

At his celebration, Cardinal Wamala also laid a foundation stone at a health facility, St. Cosmas Medical Clinic, which was named after his father. The facility, which is adjacent to the family home, was built with funds mobilised from Cardinal Wamala’s friends.