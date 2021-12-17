Cardinal Wamala celebrates 95th birthday

Cardinal Wamala cuts a cake to mark his 95th birthday at his home in Kamaggwa Village, Kyotera District on December 15, 2021. PHOTO | RICHARD KYANJO

By  Richard Kyanjo

What you need to know:

  • Cardinal Wamala also used the same function to celebrate his 40 years of episcopal services, having become the first Bishop of Kiyinda-Mityana Diocese on November 22, 1981.

Emmanuel Cardinal Wamala on Wednesday celebrated his 95th birthday. The colourful ceremony was organised at his ancestral home in Kamaggwa Village in Kyotera District.

