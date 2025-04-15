Caretaker arrested over burning boss’ house after eviction

Police in Kalangala District have arrested a man for reportedly setting ablaze a house belonging to his female boss at Kalangala B Zone in Kalangala Town Council.

The Southern Regional Police spokesperson, Mr Twaha Kasirye, said the suspect has on several occasions threatened to harm Ms Margret Naggita, 60.

“Ms Naggita acted as a Good Samaritan for Katongole because he was homeless. But when she asked him to vacate her house, he refused and continued issuing threats to harm the old woman,” Mr Kasirye said.

When Ms Naggita temporarily left Kalangala, the suspect allegedly used the opportunity to break a glass window of her house and poured paraffin on a sofa set near the window before setting the house on fire—apparently intending to kill the occupants.

“By the time police and neighbours arrived, property including a sofa set, a 42-inch TV, a bed, and mattress had already been destroyed, though some items were salvaged,” Mr Kasirye added.

Ms Naggita’s 20-year-old daughter, Juliet Nakaggwa was inside the house with her other four siblings and their 80-year-old grandmother at the time of the suspected arson. She recalls being woken up by whispers of people outside around 1am.

“I thought it was one of my siblings waking up to get something to drink. But then I heard a glass breaking,” she said, adding “Soon, I smelled paraffin. My grandmother assumed it was an electrical issue, but when I opened the bedroom, it was already filled with smoke.”

Nakaggwa described how she and her family narrowly escaped death.

“I called neighbours who managed to open the back door and helped us escape unhurt,” she said.

Ms Naggita reveals that the prime suspect has been the caretaker of their late father’s property for over 10 years. However, when the family requested that he vacates the premises, he resisted until the Resident District Commissioner (RDC)'s office intervened.

“When he refused to leave, the RDC’s office advised us to offer him a portion of the property, which we did. But he sold it and continued to occupy our father’s house. We reported the matter to the village leaders, police, and the RDC’s office until he was finally evicted,” she explained.

She also recounted the suspect’s continued presence near the home and his verbal threats.

“He didn’t go far and would often place suspicious pots around the premises, claiming he would harm me,” she added.

The village chairperson, Mr Bosco Mubiru confirmed that Katongole lived in a nearby kitchen after his eviction and had repeatedly threatened to cause harm in the community.

“I remember during a recent hailstorm in Kalangala Town Council, he told residents that he was behind it and warned that the worst was coming. I believe these continued threats are what led to his arrest,” Mubiru said.





Police stats on arson





In their latest annual crime report, police said a total of 1,604 cases of arson were reported to them countrywide in 2024 compared to 1,792 cases in 2023 thus giving a 10 per cent decrease in this crime category.

Regional Performance

North Kyoga Region registered the highest number of arson cases in 2024 (234 cases), followed by Aswa West with 174 cases, East Kyoga with 134 cases, West Nile with 111 cases and Busoga North with 106 cases.

Kamuli District in Eastern Uganda registered highest number of Arson cases in 2024 (74 cases), followed by Omoro with 48 cases, Oyam with 45 cases each, Amuru with 42 cases and Nwoya with 36 cases.



