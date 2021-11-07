Carpentry, farming changing lives in S.Sudan refugee settlements in Uganda

Some of the South Sudan refugee youths engaged in carpentry work on November 5, 2021.  This has enabled them earn income while in the settlement. PHOTO/ FELIX WAROM OKELLO

By  Felix Warom Okello

Mr David Wani, like many other refugees, left South Sudan with virtually nothing at the height of the war that claimed several lives four years ago.  

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.